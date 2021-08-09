A Healy mother and son have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after malnourished and deceased sled dogs and livestock were found abandoned on their property in 2020.
After reaching an agreement with the state, Laura Jane Knowles, 48, pleaded guilty on July 29 to one count of cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor. The remaining eight counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.
Knowles was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, perform 25 hours of community service and may not possess live animals for 10 years, according to court documents.
Her son, Zachary Stevenson, 23, pleaded guilty on June 23 to two counts of cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor. The remaining 16 counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.
Stevenson was sentenced to 180 days in prison, with 180 days suspended and was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $3,750 fine, perform 100 hours of community service and may not own, purchase or possess any living animals for 10 years, according to court documents.
On Jan. 31, 2020, troopers received a report that Knowles had moved away from her property in Healy and had left “multiple dogs chained up and chickens uncared for,” according to charging documents. Stevenson was supposed to be caring for the animals but had failed to do so, according to the report.
Alaska State Troopers found three deceased sled dogs and five deceased chickens on the property. Each of the deceased animals appeared to be “skinny, malnourished, emaciated, and they had no apparent body fat,” according to the trooper report.
Troopers located two living sled dogs in addition to the three deceased dogs and five deceased chickens on the property. The dogs appeared to be physically malnourished and had no discernible fat stores on their body, according to charging documents. There was dry dog food spilled and frozen to the ground and bowls with frozen water on the property. The deceased chickens were found in the chicken coop without access to food, water, supplemental heating or clean hay-bedding, according to charging documents.
Alaska State Troopers took protective custody of the two living dogs and took them to Fairbanks borough animal shelter for an evaluation by a veterinarian.
The evaluation indicated that both living dogs were emaciated and malnourished, which in the veterinarian’s professional opinion "caused severe physical pain and prolonged physical suffering," according to court documents. The veterinarian concluded that the three deceased dogs and five deceased chickens appeared to have died of starvation in conjunction with hypothermia.