One of the six Healy men charged in a 2018 investigation involving the sexual abuse of underage girls was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison with six years suspended. The sentencing hearing was held at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Jacob Anthony Carter, 28, was indicted on March 14, 2018, on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13-15. The abuse took place between July 1, 2017, and Jan. 21, 2018, according to court documents.
After reaching a plea agreement with the state, Carter pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor. The remaining three counts were dismissed as part of Carter’s plea agreement. As part of the agreement, Carter conceded to a “most serious” aggravator, meaning the conduct constituting the offense was among the most serious conduct included in the definition of the offense, according to Alaska statute.
Second-degree sexual abuse of a minor carries a presumptive sentencing range of two to 12 years in prison. The inclusion of the “most serious” aggravator increased the maximum possible sentence to 99 years in prison.
The prosecution requested that Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson sentence Carter to 15 years in prison with five years suspended.
“People need to know that when you’re 24-years-old having sex with a 13-year-old, there will be repercussions,” said the prosecutor.
The victim and the victim’s mother attended the hearing via telephone and expressed their forgiveness toward Carter. The victim’s mother said, “We’ve never wanted to see Jacob Carter go to prison for even a day. I think it makes things worse for my daughter, the victim of the event.”
The victim added, “He made a very bad mistake and we’ve both paid for it.”
Judge Peterson, in response to the victim’s request, said, “I have in fact heard their words and taken that into consideration here and their considerations will be reflected in the sentence.”
In addition to the 12 year sentence, Carter was ordered to complete 10 years of probation and comply with sex offender registration requirements for 15 years after release.
The 2018 investigation was sparked by the arrest of 22-year-old Spencer Paul Lachappelle for the alleged physical assault and sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl while giving her a ride to an event in Healy on Dec. 30, 2017. Four other Healy men were indicted as a result of the investigation.
Tyler Berg, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in April 2019 and was sentenced to 35 months in prison.
Anthony Reece Timeche, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor in May 2019.
Rico Dawson Blanchard, 27, is charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second-degree. Blanchard is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on June 24 for a change of plea hearing.
Christian Jacob Killian, 23, was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second-degree. He was found dead of an apparent suicide outside a Fairbanks home May 9, 2018.
