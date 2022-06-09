Michael Rieff has crusty skin with scabs on his hands and feet, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
He moved to Moose Creek in 2004, drank from a private water well, and hunted waterfowl in ponds and sloughs in his neighborhood.
In 2015, the government discovered that a group of chemicals known as PFAS had seeped into the water table from nearby Eielson Air Force Base. The base had been using firefighting foam containing PFAS since the 1980s. Rieff attended a meeting on Wednesday hosted by officials from the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which conducted PFAS exposure assessments in Moose Creek, population 611, looking for answers.
The agency tested the blood of 88 Moose Creek residents, including Rieff, and found they have almost eight times more PFAS in their system than the national average.
“We don’t know what these levels mean,” said Brad Goodwin, deputy director at ATSDR.
Rieff has clean drinking water now, but he wonders if his health problems are linked to PFAS exposure. One of his neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous, has a similar strange skin condition.
The government’s next step is community health assessments but that work is being conducted in seven communities other than Moose Creek, and the results are not expected for at least five years.
“This ain’t taking care of people,” Rieff said.
Two more meetings about the findings of the Moose Creek PFAS exposure assessment are planned today from 12-2 p.m. and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the community fire station. A final meeting is being hosted online at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarah Gedraitis and her daughter, Nicole Gedraitis, were at the same meeting as Rieff on Wednesday morning. Both have been diagnosed with vitiligo, a skin condition, they said.
Sarah Gedraitis, who also has thyroid problems, has noticed that pet dogs in her neighborhood tend to die young.
“I’ve had animals pass with tumors. The neighbors next door lost three dogs with tumors,” said Gedraitis, who has lived in Moose Creek since 1983.
“We can’t control my cholesterol for whatever reason,” she said. “I have had things removed off of me that shouldn’t be there. They don’t know why they are there. Luckily, my kids have been pretty healthy but who knows in the future.”
Rieff said that his adult son had unexplained hair loss. Rieff’s neighbor, the one who wishes to be anonymous, has lived in Moose Creek since 2002. He suffers from idiopathic angioedema, which is sudden and unexplained swelling, usually to his face.
Moose Creek is one of more than 100 sites across Alaska dealing with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination. The state of Alaska filed a lawsuit in 2021 against 3M, DuPont and other major companies over the release of PFAS chemicals from firefighting foam and other products into the environment.
Moose Creek is one of eight communities, all near military bases or former bases, to undergo a PFAS exposure assessment by ATSDR, which is an agency under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least two communities so far show higher levels of PFAS in people’s blood than Moose Creek. Results are still coming out.
The testing began in August of 2020. Blood and urine were taken from volunteers along with tap water and dust in people’s homes. Men, older people and people who “came in contact with soil three times a week of more” had higher levels of contaminated blood, according to the results. Volunteer participants also received their individual results.
On Tuesday, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry hosted an online meeting to discuss the findings. That meeting lasted about 45 minutes, drew about 20 people and two questions.
One resident asked via the question-and-answer feature about how to determine whether health effects were PFAS-related. The government panelists recommended the person seek medical advice from a physician.
Another resident asked about growing vegetables in local soil around Moose Creek as well as soil remediation. The resident was advised to contact Eielson Air Force Base directly about PFAS-related soil concerns.
Vegetables and plants was an area with little data, according to Goodwin, who is part of ATSDR’s Office of Community Health and Hazard Assessment.
“I think the research suggests that these PFAS that we were most interested in right now for human health effects, the PFOS, PFHxS, and PFOA, are less likely to be transferred into plants that are grown in soil with PFAS or that are watered with water that contains PFAS,” Goodwin said. “But we don’t have a good answer on that and so it would depend on the type of crop.”