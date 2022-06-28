The air quality index in Fairbanks reached hazardous levels on Tuesday, sending a few people to the emergency room. With no rain in the immediate forecast, the wildfire smoke is expected to persist.
“There are so many fires out there. Right now, we have 144 active fires,” said Mark Smith, an air quality meteorologist with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. “It’s going to be worse. The consecutive days are going to be worse. ... I've got people calling me from Fairbanks, asking, 'Where can I get out of this?'”
The senior manager of respiratory therapy for Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, is recommending that people who must go out of their house wear an N95 or P100 respirator mask. Rich Healy said a few people have visited the emergency room with symptoms brought on by the wildfire smoke.
"Being outside today is not a good thing," he said.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will not open a smoke respite room this year as it has in the past due to Covid-19, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Atlee said.
The National Weather Service put out a dense smoke advisory, which is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke,” the advisory reads. “If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.”
Craig Eckert, observation program leader, said satellite imagery shows the smoke from wildfires in Interior Alaska is extending into Canada.
"There is just fires everywhere," Eckert said. “We need something cleansing. We need a new air mass in here. We need a front to pass through and basically drive the air mass that is holding all of this smoke in.”
The chance of thunderstorms is "slight," he said.
The DEC has an air quality advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday for Interior and Eastern Alaska and is predicting periods of unhealthy air “depending on wind flow and proximity to the fires.”
“Generally, worse conditions occur overnight and during the early morning hours, as the atmosphere cools and brings smoke to the surface,” the advisory reads. “During the day, surface heating will mix smoke and carry it upwards, temporarily improving air quality.”
As Tuesday wore on, the wildfire smoke in Fairbanks grew worse. Organizations announced cancellations of sports and community events and at least one business, Hot Licks Homemade Ice Cream, closed early. City sidewalks were eerily devoid of pedestrians and bicyclists.
The scale on the state’s air quality index is 0-500 and the index slowly rose into the 400s, topping out at 468.4 by 1 p.m. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put the air quality index even higher at 482 as of 5 p.m.
A website out of India, www.aqi.in, that ranks real-time air quality from around the world listed Fairbanks as the No. 1 most-polluted city for awhile on Tuesday due to the thick smoke.
A warning by the DEC states that breathing hazardous air can cause “serious aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults; serious risk of respiratory effects in the general population.”
The last time residents of Fairbanks suffered under persistent wildfire smoke was in 2019, according to Smith. That year, he said there were 27 smokey days, including 10 days when the air quality index was high.
Healy, the respiratory expert, said signs smoke is causing health problems include burning eyes, a runny nose and congestion.