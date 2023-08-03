This story was updated at 11:15 a.m. August 3, 2023
A lighting-caused wildfire flared up late Wednesday in the Haystack Drive, causing the Fairbanks North Star Borough to issue an evacuation-level action for residents in the Haystack Drive subdivision near the Elliot Highway.
According to the borough alert, people in the Upper Haystack Drive, Sharmon Court and Middle Fork Road were urged to leave. The borough also urged residents not to stay, as “emergency services may not be able to assist you.”
The fire is within a mile of the closest property in the Haystack area, Sam Harrel, Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection information officer said.
FNSB public information officer Lanien Livingston said Thursday morning that not many residents live in the impacted sparsely populated area.
“We are getting things coordinated with the Red Cross about any needs,” Livingston said.
Livingston said the borough’s volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (or CERT) responded to the area to post evacuation notices, assisted people with evacuation and related information. CERT members coordinated with residents who arrived at the evacuation point at Haystack Laundry and Shower.
Livingston said so far most of the residents impacted only had small pets.
“Right now there are is no huge need to shelter larger animals such as horses,” Livingston said.
Larger areas north and south of the Haystack evacuation area are in a Level Two “Set” status, where residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Those areas include Himalaya subdivision south of Haystack and the Poker Flat Watershed Subdivision to the north east.
“These people who live in the area are prepared for the fire,” she said, noting that the region has been threatened or placed under warning due to wildfires in past years.
The Lost Horse Creek Fire (#296) flared up Tuesday afternoon about 3.5 miles east of Mile 18 on the Elliot Highway after hotter, dryer temperatures returned.
According to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire was reported to be between 2,000 and 2,500 acres in size. Despite extensive aerial drops of fire retardant and water, it continues to burn through dry fuel and highly flammable black spruce trees.
Fire crews are being deployed to fight the fire and assess the Haystack community for fire protection. A Type II incident team will take over lead on the the Lost Horse Creek Fire and smaller ones around it.
DOF has cautioned that most areas of the borough remain under a “Ready” status, meaning that residents should have plans in case they need to be evacuated. That includes everything from preparing to move pets, large animals to sled dog kennels.
Residents who are caretakers should have emergency plans ready to move the people under their care, including having an emergency medicine and equipment supply.
Livingston advised residents to continue to be aware of their area’s status as fire conditions can change rapidly. The FNSB tracks its neighborhood status on its “Find My Neighborhood” interactive map at https://bit.ly/3BCKi62.
Other areas in the borough have been impacted by wildfires and remain either in heightened alert or in evacuation status.
In the Salcha area, the McCoy Creek Fire has caused DOF to issue a Level 3 “Go” order for the McCoy Creek and Lower Salcha area approximately from river mile 3 to 40. The Middle Salcha remains in Set status, approximately river mile 40 to 61.
Alaska State Parks has closed the Salcha River Recreation Area to the public in order to give firefighters the space they need to do their jobs safely. In addition, the Harding Lake Campground is closed, but the boat ramp remains open to the public.
According to Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management, there are 140 active fires in the state, most of them in the Interior, most caused by lightning strikes last week.
State and federal fire agencies continue to advise that fire danger will persist as hot weather continues through the week.
For more information on fire status in the borough and Interior, visit akfireinfo.com
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.