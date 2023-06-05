A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 75 years in prison Monday for killing a man with a hatchet at a Fairbanks bar in 2017.
A Fairbanks jury convicted Brett Gilbert in February for the first-degree murder of Mark Allen Mitchell on July 30, 2017.
Assistant Public Defender Amy Bennett represented Gilbert, and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state.
The murder
Gilbert arrived at Club Manchu, now called The Crowbar, around 7 p.m. on July 30, 2017, greeted Mitchell and shook his hand. He briefly opened the back door of the bar and looked outside. Gilbert walked and danced around the pool area of the bar.
At 7:13 p.m., Gilbert pulled out a hatchet and walked up to where Mitchell sat on a bar stool. Gilbert swung the hatchet, striking Mitchell’s head and neck. Mitchell immediately fell to the floor and Gilbert struck Mitchell’s body six more times until the bartender pulled him off. Gilbert wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a white hat and a black bandana at the time of the crime.
Fairbanks police found the bloody hatchet in a vacant storage lot off of 27th Avenue. The hatchet later tested positive for Mitchell’s blood at the Alaska Crime Lab.
Fairbanks police arrested Gilbert at his apartment around 11 p.m. that night, where they discovered a red hooded sweatshirt hidden in the ceiling of Gilbert’s apartment. Gilbert was still wearing the white hat and black bandana at the time of his arrest.
Family members spoke on Mitchell's behalf
Dianna Ehly Baker, Mitchell's wife, said, "when this man brutally murdered Mark, he took from me and my family my husband, my future, my support." She said Mitchell was a loving man with five children and 18 grandchildren that adored him.
Baker read a letter from one of her daughters who stated that Gilbert took away their family's backbone.
"No one deserves to die in that manner," she wrote. "People who commit such atrocious acts should never be able to walk free again."
Bennett clarified that Baker and Mitchell were divorced at the time of Mitchell's death. According to court documents, Baker and Mitchell divorced on May 2, 2017. Baker said that Mitchell moved back to their home two weeks after their divorce was finalized.
Teresa Jenkins, one of Mitchell's sisters, said Gilbert is cold and callous. "If you let him out on the street, he's going to do it again," she said.
She said she hopes the court finds a sentence equal to what Gilbert has done.
Several witnesses testified for the defense
Crystal Hayes testified that she met Gilbert in 2015 and they were in a relationship for about a year. "As far as I know, Brett is a sweet person, he's kind, he always showed up for me whenever I called him or needed anything," she said.
Sgt. Carie Howard, an employee at FCC, said that Gilbert has taken courses on Microsoft Word, Writing 101, suicide prevention, mental health first-aid, 200-hour yoga teacher training, and Genesis Process.
Howard said that Gilbert took part in a beautification program at FCC and that his murals are displayed in the chapel, B-wing, the gymnasium, and education room.
Gregg "Rocky" Macdonald Jr., the chaplain at Fairbanks Correctional Center, said that he has met with Gilbert individually over 50 times. He testified that Gilbert provides guidance to other inmates to redirect them from criminal activities.
He said that Gilbert exemplifies characteristics from the Bible that include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, thoughtfulness, and self-control.
Jody Hassel told the court that she met Gilbert through her volunteer work at FCC. She said that he took the classes seriously and was encouraging of others. In the yoga teacher course, he was caring, self-regulated, prayerful, and respectful throughout the course, she said.
"I did not know when I was teaching him why he was inside FCC, but when I did, it was a complete and utter shock that a person with that dedication to a spiritual practice and his faith and caring commitment to others would be capable of that," Hassel told the court.
Margaret Cartwright testified that she met Gilbert in 1994 and they were married for approximately 16 years. She said that Gilbert has not been violent in the time she has known him and was the peacemaker in their marriage. She said that drugs affected his health and wellbeing throughout their marriage.
"Whatever happened to him during that week when Mr. Mitchell got killed, the same person that walked in that room and did what he did wasn't Brett Gilbert, the person that walked out was," she said. "Brett is not a killer."
Gilbert testified that he was first arrested when he was 17. He said that he would steal money so that he could buy more drugs. "I think I've spent more time in prison than on the street," he said.
Gilbert said that through mentoring other inmates, he hopes to help people see that they have to get off drugs. He said that he values human life and during his time at FCC he has encouraged younger people to turn their lives around and not become unclassified felons because of drug use. "It just escalates and once you're in the system, it's almost impossible to get out," he said.
Sentencing
Mason asked the court for a 90-year flat sentence. She said that Gilbert is a lifelong criminal and has not accepted responsibility for his actions.
"Evidence shows he armed himself with a hatchet, concealed it on his person, and scouted his exit before brutally murdering Mark Mitchell at Club Manchu with a hatchet," she said.
Bennett suggested that Gilbert receive the minimum sentence of 30 years. Bennett said Gilbert will be an old man when he is released and asked if the court will give him any chance to walk out of jail. She said that Gilbert is not a violent person.
"He is trying to be the best person he can be," she said. She said that Gilbert has dedicated his time inside FCC to helping others and wants to continue helping others outside of prison.
Gilbert asked for forgiveness from Mitchell's family. "I know you probably hate me and I pray that one day you will forgive me," he said to Mitchell's family who sat in the gallery.
"I'm not going to sit here and make any excuse to justify anything," Gilbert said. "I wish there was some way that I could take it back but I can't."
Gilbert said he wishes he could have taken his life in a different direction. "I was just running through life taking drugs, working, and blowing all my money until I ran out. Then, I'd steal to get more money." He said cocaine was the worst thing that ever happened to him.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Gilbert to 75 years flat.
Lyle recounted the details of the murder. "The defendant planned his attack and carried out that attack with brutal force," he said.
Lyle said that Gilbert has 22 convictions, 17 of which are felonies. "He has been given multiple opportunities to conform his behavior to the law without success," he said.
"He seems to be sincerely trying to turn his life around now that he has been convicted of a brutal murder," Lyle said. "The defendant has always ascribed to high moral principles while at the same time being unable to conform his actions to basic societal norms."
Lyle recounted Gilbert's testimony at trial that Mitchell threatened his life and beat him up with two other men hours before the murder. He said that he found Gilbert's claims unconvincing and that his testimony at trial was unreliable. He said that evidence indicated that Mitchell was murdered because Gilbert did not like it when Mitchell flirted with Gilbert's girlfriend at The Iris bar.
Lyle said that there is no greater harm to the victim than death. He said that he gave considerable weight to isolating Gilbert to prevent further harm to the public. "He committed a brutal, senseless crime fueled by nothing more than jealousy..." he said.