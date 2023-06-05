In court

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 75 years in prison Monday for killing a man with a hatchet at a Fairbanks bar in 2017.

A Fairbanks jury convicted Brett Gilbert in February for the first-degree murder of Mark Allen Mitchell on July 30, 2017.

