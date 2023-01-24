The trial of a Fairbanks man accused of a fatal hatchet attack in a South Fairbanks bar in 2017 was delayed Tuesday due to issues with jurors.
Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Mark Allen Mitchell, a 49-year-old Washington state resident who died on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. The bar has since been renamed The Crowbar.
Gilbert allegedly wielded a hatchet to Mitchell's face and neck seven times at the former Club Manchu. Gilbert ran from the bar after being stopped by an employee, court documents state, and was arrested later that night at his home. Police found a bloody hatchet in a lot near the bar.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle excused a female juror due to health issues. Another juror refused to serve.
"It's not fair to either side or the administration of justice," Judge Lyle said.
As of noon on Tuesday, attorneys continued to work to select two additional jurors from a pool of 15 jurors.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Judge Lyle's courtroom.
