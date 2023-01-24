In court
Comstock

The trial of a Fairbanks man accused of a fatal hatchet attack in a South Fairbanks bar in 2017 was delayed Tuesday due to issues with jurors.

Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Mark Allen Mitchell, a 49-year-old Washington state resident who died on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. The bar has since been renamed The Crowbar.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com