In court
Dreamstime/TNS

After almost five years, the case of a man accused of hacking a Fairbanks bar patron to death is going to trial.

Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2017 death of Mark Allen Mitchell, a 49-year-old Washington state resident who was having a drink at the former Club Manchu in South Fairbanks when police say Gilbert fatally attacked Mitchell.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com