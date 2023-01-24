After almost five years, the case of a man accused of hacking a Fairbanks bar patron to death is going to trial.
Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2017 death of Mark Allen Mitchell, a 49-year-old Washington state resident who was having a drink at the former Club Manchu in South Fairbanks when police say Gilbert fatally attacked Mitchell.
Court documents state Gilbert wielded a hatchet and — unprovoked — hacked into Mitchell’s neck the night of July 30, 2017. Mitchell died the following day in an Anchorage hospital. The bar, located at 2712 Jesse St. in South Fairbanks, now goes by the name The Crowbar.
Gilbert was sent to the Alaska Psychiatric Institute for “competency restoration” in 2022, according to court documents. In 2017, the public defender assigned to the case said Gilbert suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. A forensic psychological examination deemed Gilbert competent to stand trial, according to court documents.
The night of the attack, Gilbert stood over Mitchell and, after the initial strike, hit Mitchell six more times in the face and neck with the hatchet, police said in 2017 while investigating the case.
“Mitchell never appears capable to even attempt to defend himself,” the court complaint reads.
A witness pulled Gilbert off Mitchell, and Gilbert escaped through the back door of the bar. He was arrested later that night at his home. Police later found a bloody hatchet in a lot near the bar. Authorities also have video evidence of the attack in the bar from surveillance cameras.
According to court documents, Fairbanks detectives believe the attack was premeditated as Gilbert brought the hatchet with him to the bar.
The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. in Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle’s courtroom.
