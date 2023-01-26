Attorneys presented opening statements Wednesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of fatally hacking to death a bar patron in 2017.
Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Mark Allen Mitchell, a 49-year-old Washington state resident who died on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu.
In her opening statement, prosecutor Kathryn Mason told jurors that Brett Gilbert brutally murdered Mark Mitchell with a hatchet in front of witnesses and a security camera. Mitchell was having a good time at the bar on July 31, 2017, she said. Gilbert made his way to the pool area, briefly put his head out the back door of the bar, danced to a stool near Mitchell, and a minute later, pulled out a hatchet.
“The defendant swings the hatchet at Mitchell, catching him in the head and neck area,” she said.
A bartender pulled Gilbert off Mitchell, and Gilbert ran out the back door of the bar. Two bar patrons called 911 and followed him in their car while other patrons performed CPR on Mitchell.
Defense attorney Amy Bennett asked the jury to keep an open mind. The surveillance footage doesn’t tell the whole story, she said.
“No one just walks into a bar and attacks someone with a hatchet unless they are psychotic or have a good reason,” she said.
She explained that the police never investigated the full story of the attack. Law enforcement never downloaded the contents of Mitchell’s phone or tested all of the available evidence, she told the jury.
The state first called retired detective Scott Adams to the stand. He testified that he collected the video surveillance footage from the night of the attack. The state played a 20-minute video clip of that footage. The jury appeared to watch intently.
Defense attorney Diana Wildland questioned Adams about the accuracy of the time stamp on the video. Adams testified that he was not aware of any discrepancies in the security footage.
Loren Lowden, a friend of the owners of Club Manchu and a frequent patron, testified that he was playing pull tabs at Club Manchu on July 30 with his wife, Tamara. Before the attack, he had seen the Gilbert lurking around the bar and the pool area, he said. The victim was playing pool and looked like he was enjoying himself, he said.
He told the jury that he heard a big bang, quickly turned around, and saw a man in a red sweatshirt swinging an ax at a man laying on the floor. Lowden witnessed the bartender pull Gilbert off Mitchell.
“I followed [the attacker] out the back door and watched him jump the fence,” Lowden testified.
Lowden and his wife got in their truck, called 911, and followed Gilbert along 27th Avenue.
Retired detective Peyton Merideth testified that he assisted with the investigation. He told the jury that he went to the emergency room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where the ER staff attempted to save Mitchell’s life. He helped search for the hatchet — which was found in an empty lot off South Cushman Street — and placed it into evidence.
Testimony in the case will continue today at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
