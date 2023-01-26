Brett Gilbert

Attorneys presented opening statements Wednesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of fatally hacking to death a bar patron in 2017.

Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Mark Allen Mitchell, a 49-year-old Washington state resident who died on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu.

