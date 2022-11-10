Fons' decorated vehicle in North Pole

Fons’ decorated vehicle in North Pole. Courtesy of Keith Fons

Door-dashing through the snow, Keith Fons has received five tickets in one week from North Pole police.

Fons surmises it is because of his car. For the past six years during the holidays, he’s decorated the vehicle he makes his DoorDash deliveries in with Christmas lights. This is the first year he’s been ticketed, he said. Every ticket is $50 and includes a $20 surcharge.

