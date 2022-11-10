Door-dashing through the snow, Keith Fons has received five tickets in one week from North Pole police.
Fons surmises it is because of his car. For the past six years during the holidays, he’s decorated the vehicle he makes his DoorDash deliveries in with Christmas lights. This is the first year he’s been ticketed, he said. Every ticket is $50 and includes a $20 surcharge.
A display of lights atop North Pole Fire Department trucks was the source of inspiration for Fons’ lights on his own car. He said the first year he was in North Pole, he saw the fire department’s display and decided to do it, too. It put a smile on the face of all of his children, including his daughter who has autism, and now the whole family looks forward to it every year. Fons’ white SUV includes an American flag on the back and is decorated with a strand of green, purple, yellow and blue lights on the roof during Christmas.
North Pole police, however, have a more Grinchian view of the DoorDasher’s dazzling vehicle. The police department says the unauthorized use of colored lights is a distraction to other drivers.
Sgt. Jacob Tibbetts of the North Pole Police Department said Fons has been cited for violating Alaska Administrative Code 4.145 (f): “No person may operate a motor vehicle on a roadway with any color of light illuminated other than colors specified in this chapter.”
Whether an police officer pulls someone over and gives them a ticket is up to the discretion of the individual officer, Tibbetts said.
Fons said his customers love the lights on his car and that he’s not trying to undermine any officers’ authority. He also said he’s been told that his Christmas lights could be mistaken for emergency vehicle lights.
“If I can pull you over with my Christmas lights, you probably deserve to get pulled over to begin with,” Fons said.
He went on to say that it’s Christmas every day of the year in North Pole, which is also home to the Santa Claus House. Even the streetlights in North Pole are shaped like candy canes, he said.
“I’m just trying to bring people joy,” Fons said.
To rally support his lights, Fons and fellow DoorDashers, as well as come community members, are gathering in front of the Santa Claus House at 5 p.m. Saturday, at which time they will parade through North Pole, followed by a silent, peaceful protest in front of City Hall, dazzling lights and all.
