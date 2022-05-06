Public meetings have been set to discuss the future of Golden Valley Electric Association’s Healy Plant Unit No. 1, the utility co-op announced Monday.
The member meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 16 at Healy’s Tri-Valley Community Center and 6:30 p.m. May 18 at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center in Fairbanks.
“The purpose of these meetings is to share information about the Healy 1 decisional process, the scope and complexity of the decision, modeling that has been done to date and that continues to be done and the various assumptions and risk factors that need to be considered,” the co-op announcement stated.
The Healy Plant Unit No. 1 is one part of GVEA’s Healy Power Plant. It has been in operation since 1967 and generates up to 28 megawatts of power at any given time.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and GVEA established a consent decree in 2012 to install a new environmental control system or retire the plan by the end of 2024. The upgrade would cost $30 million, according to GVEA.
The consent decree eventually paved the way for GVEA to purchase Healy Plant Unit No. 2 starting in 2014 and resume commercial operations in 2018. The $300 million plant generates up to 60-megawatts. It was originally built as the Healy Clean Coal Project in 1998 by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, but was put on standby for years.
A lengthy process
The co-op spent 18 months evaluating several different options.
“Throughout this process, GVEA has modeled more than a 100 different generation scenarios and has evaluated various assumptions and risks while also focusing on ensuring that GVEA can always meet its mission to provide safe, reliable electric service to our members at fair and reasonable prices,” according to the GVEA announcement.
Meadow Bailey, director of External Affairs & Public Relations, said the co-op uses a variety of sources in order to meet daily energy demands and ensure redundancy.
“We always go with what is available and the least expensive,” Bailey said.
The GVEA board of directors hasn’t made a final decision. Bailey said the board will make a decision at its June meeting.
GVEA files tariff for wind/solar project
GVEA responded to a proposed 38.6-megawatt renewable energy project by filing a tariff with the state on Monday.
Delta Junction Renewable Resources proposed in March to build the combined solar/wind energy project and sell power to the utility co-op.
Instead, the utility’s tariff indicates that Delta Junction Renewable Resources would have to pay GVEA 3.8 cents per kilowatt/hour in the first year, according to GVEA’s tariff cover letter.
GVEA would eventually purchase power from the utility in future years, up to a rate of 6.3 cents per kilowatt/hour by 2042.
State and federal laws require GVEA to set a price point on the amount of power or less that it could otherwise generate. GVEA’s cover letter also states the rate pays for the cost to integrate renewable energy into its power grid, including the grid’s safety and reliability.
According to GVEA’s cover letter, the purchase price was estimated based on an assumed shutdown of the coal-fired Healy Plant Unit No. 1 at the end of 2024.
According to GVEA’s letter, it retained Daymark Energy Advisors to analyze the proposal. The co-op also used the same calculations it used when it considered a purchase agreement with the Delta Wind Farm.
The tariff would also assess Delta Junction Renewable Resources a one-time $3.66 million connection cost to hook the proposed project into GVEA substation at Jarvis Creek near Delta Junction.
GVEA called the one-time cost “reasonable and facility-specific to the interconnection of Delta Junction Renewable’s Project.”
According to the tariff letter, the price covers the cost of installing a power line from the wind/solar project to the Jarvis Creek substation. According to GVEA’s tariff, the costs would include everything from engineering and right-of-way assistance to materials.