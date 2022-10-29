Golden Valley Electric Association is eyeing a new community solar initiative, according to a task force presentation led by Harmony Tomaszewski and others of GVEA’s members advisory committee.
Tomaszewski said a community-based solar project “should begin as soon as possible” if the utility’s members and board of directors consider it a priority.
The task force has met regularly since April at the request of the board to tackle a possible community-based solar project for interested members.
The concept would involve building a solar farm in size similar to GVEA’s existing Bidwell site south of its battery energy storage system facility. It would generate between one half and one megawatt of power.
“The technology has changed a bit and we’re looking at bi-facial panels, so it may change power generation a little bit,” Tomaszewski said.
Tomaszewski said the task force contacted several companies for consultation and input, with one response.
“What we found out was that for the scale of the project and our location, it just wasn’t a project most wanted to take on at this point,” Tomaszewski said.
Tomaszewski said if the project planned to move forward, “it would need to be a GVEA-led facility.”
Any project will require time to complete, she said, noting GVEA will need to go through the necessary regulatory, planning and development, on top of ensuring it has enough people signed up to use it.
The concept involves interested members paying into the program and solar being assigned to a residential household account. Tomaszewski said the program will allow homeowners to participate in a solar project if they could not afford private installation.
The task force recommends a pre-purchase installment plan, what Tomaszewski essentially called a community solar layaway plan. Each panel or unit would cost about $1,000.
“We want people to purchase into this program, but we want to make it accessible for all income levels,” Tomaszewski said. “There’s a huge difference between that and spending $15,000 [for private installment].”
Tomaszewski said she anticipates a high demand, including efforts by Solarize Fairbanks to work with nonprofits.
Another recommendation stipulates that GVEA retain the energy credits generated by the solar field.
“We don’t see that as a benefit to the members themselves,” Tomaszewski said.
The size and scope of the project wouldn’t impact any future power purchase agreements with independent or private companies.
GVEA board president Tom DeLong said the decision is now in the board’s court.
The biggest concern with community-based solar projects, he added, was “undersubscription,” which would cause it to falter at some point.
DeLong noted community solar projects provide GVEA with an advantage similar to residents who independently install a solar grid on their property.
“Community solar tries to get these advantages to people who either don’t own a home or want to do it on a smaller scale,” DeLong said. “What’s going to have to happen is getting the hard part, the regulatory component, done.”
DeLong added the Inflation Reduction Act changed the landscape for such projects. Prior to the landmark legislation’s passage, private companies were contracted because they were eligible for tax credits. Cooperative utilities like GVEA can now take advantage of a similar credit, with larger incentives if a project is built on a brownfield site, previously developed and contaminated land that is not currently in use.
“The Bidwell site has been contaminated since the pipeline days,” DeLong said.
DeLong said the next task will be for GVEA’s staff to start information gathering needed to file a tariff with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
