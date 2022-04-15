A renewable energy project proposal in Delta Junction was submitted to Golden Valley Electric Association for review, according to an April 4 news release.
“We are legally obligated to evaluate a proposal when it is made and determine the cost, and whether it can be interconnected or power purchased from it,” said Meadow Bailey, GVEA’s director of external affairs public relations.
The request, submitted by Delta Junction Renewable Resources, is described as being 90% wind and 10% solar and includes a battery energy storage system. The combined renewable energy project could potentially supply 6% of GVEA’s annual energy sales.
According to the project description, the facility includes eight wind turbines each capable of producing 4.2 megawatts and generating power at 620 volts. The solar component includes a photovoltaic array consisting of 10,404 Hanwha Solar PV modules.
The battery energy storage system would store energy generated by the wind and solar systems. However, capacity hasn’t been included in the application and the project “does not have any independent power production capability.”
GVEA’s current power supply includes a handful of renewable energy sources, including the 12-turbine Eva Creek Wind Farm built in 2012 near Healy (which can generate 25 megawatts), a three-acre solar farm (563 kilowatts) built in 2018 near the Wilson substation, a battery energy storage system that can provide 25 megawatts of power from 30 minutes, and the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project built in 1991, which generates up to 20 megawatts of power transmitted along the state intertie.
GVEA also purchases two megawatts of power from Alaska Environmental Power’s wind farm in Delta Junction.
According to the GVEA release, the utility has until May 2 to file a tariff with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. The tariff, if filed, would need to ensure its members “are not exposed to increased costs if GVEA’s generation becomes less-efficient due to the added variable generation resources being used.”