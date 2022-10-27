Golden Valley Electric Association continues rolling out the strategic generation plan it adopted in June as part of the solution to slowly wind down the coal-fired Healy Plant Unit No. 2 by the end of 2024.
Naomi Knight, GVEA’s environmental officer, provided an update at the utility’s board of directors meeting Wednesday night.
GVEA faced a decision to either upgrade Healy Plant Unit No. 1’s emissions and environmental controls or retire it. The strategic generation plan preserves the plant, on top of building a new battery energy storage system to replace the existing 20-year old system and secure more energy contracts from Southcentral and wind projects.
A settlement agreement in 2010 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency prompted the decision.
The board decided instead to retire Unit No. 2, originally the Clean Coal Project built by Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority in 1997, due to its history of constant problems. Healy No. 1, while built in the 1960s, remains a work horse for the GVEA power grid and its cheaper source of power.
Upgrading Healy No. 1 will cost $26.1 million. The contract has already been awarded, and construction will begin in the second quarter of next year.
The new BESS project was put out to bid already and responses are due back in November. Knight said the old battery storage system, since going online 20 years ago, has saved members anywhere from $5 million to $20 million a year.
The size and increased capacity have yet to be determined, Knight said, but will need to incorporate future needs.
Total cost between the upgrades and the new battery system, among other capital investments, could range up to $100 million.
The plan will impact rates, Knight said. The average user (using 600 kilowatt hours per month) would see around an extra $5 per month by 2025, largely due to offsetting capital investments.
Long-term, rates would lower over the next 15 years. She added commercial and industrial clients would see a much lower rate, due to the amount of power they use.
Knight added the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act, along with partnership opportunities with other Railbelt companies, could reduce the cost significantly.
GVEA is still developing its bid package for power purchasing agreements from wind power projects. The goal with that, Knight said, would be to lower costs and rates. GVEA hired an outside consultant to help address the issue.
Another goal of the strategic generation plan involves purchasing more power from gas-powered facilities in Southcentral. The utility has worked with utilities in the past, but usually a day ahead to get extra capacity. Over the past several years, Knight said, this has been subject to volatility.
The goal going forward would involve securing a firm price to replace the power lost by Healy No. 2’s closure. GVEA would need the equivalent of about a billion cubic feet of natural gas to generate 14 megawatts. The utility would need twice that much by 2025.
Knight said GVEA is aware of concerns about natural gas shortages in Cook Inlet but is working with Railbelt utilities to secure a stable contract.
Knight said these goals will also help GVEA meet its long-term carbon reduction target.
“It has opened up a world of possibilities that have become available in the last couple of months,” Knight said. “The utility business as we know it is rapidly evolving and by actually having this focus, we are able to take advantage of a lot of these possibilities.”
She added that while Healy No. 2 might go offline, the physical structure could be repurposed down the road for another source of power. Because Healy No. 2 still has associated debt, and there are implications about having a “stranded asset,” Knight said it bears fruit to look at options.
“We are very cognizant of the fact that closing the plant will have a significant impact on Healy,” Knight said. “But there are significant opportunities and grants to help impacted communities in energy transition.”
She stressed, however, that “there is nothing concrete yet.”
