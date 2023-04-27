Golden Valley Electric Utility’s strategic generation plans face a mix of challenges and expansion, according to the utility’s environmental officer.
Naomi Morton Knight provided an update to the GVEA Board of Directors Tuesday night, including a possible need to increase the size of its wind power after it shuts down Healy Power Plant No. 2 by the end of 2024.
Golden Valley adopted a strategic plan in June 2022 as it faced a decision on how to meet requirements imposed by an Environmental Protection Agency consent decree.
One of the options was to upgrade or close down 56-year Healy Plant Unit No. 1 and take other measures to reduce its emissions footprints. The board of directors opted to upgrade Healy No. 1 for $26 million and close the newer but problem-prone Healy No. 2 plant. The other components of the strategic plan include upgrading its 20-year-old battery energy storage system (or BESS), increasing its renewable wind power portfolio and making purchases from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project.
Knight said “retirement of Healy 2 depends on establishing a firm baseload power replacement.” Replacing the energy needs would come from additional contracts for purchased natural gas-generated power in Southcentral Alaska.
“The project for Healy No. 1 has kicked off and the foundation work has been started,” Knight said. She expects the upgrades to be completed and online by 2024.
Healy No. 2’s retirement will require careful decoupling from Healy No. 1. Knight said the power plants are interdependent.
Once Healy No. 2 comes offline, GVEA will need to replace the 60 megawatts the plant is capable of generating.
The utility currently purchases about 1 billion cubic feet — about 14 megawatts — of natural gas-generated power from the Railbelt. Knight said GVEA has been trying to map seasonal adjustments in order to ramp the amount of electricity up or down as needed.
Eventually, GVEA will need between 2 billion and 3 billion cubic feet to replace the electricity generated by Healy No. 2. Knight added GVEA remains aware of a forecasted shortfall of Cook Inlet natural gas supply.
Another goal — tying a new wind energy source of about 40 megawatts together with the BESS project — met with some setbacks. GVEA plans to issue the request for proposals on the wind power purchase agreements by the end of April.
The RFP, she said, would call for anything between 40 to 150 megawatts of power. GEVA is currently studying wind resource availability at Shovel Creek near Murphy Dome, the site of a proposed future wind farm.
Knight said if plans fall into place, a third-party wind farm project could be constructed and finished by 2026.
Awarding any bid on a new lithium ion BESS system may have to wait due to costs.
GVEA’s BESS essentially serves as one big battery, capable of providing up to 25 megawatts of power instantly for 15 minutes during a power failure, or 40 megawatts for less time.
At the time of its installation in 2003, it was the most advanced system of its kind.
But it’s nearing the end of its operational life, Knight said.
“The responses for the replacement came in last fall and the costs we saw come back were up 200 to 250 percent higher than what he had received in 2020,” Knight said.
She did not disclose costs, though an April 27, 2022, Alaska Energy Authority memo cites replacement or major upgrade to cost between $10 and $40 million.
“That was a setback in our thinking about how we would be looking at this battery system replacement,” Knight said.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden last year, could provide funding sources for the BESS system. But those grant programs are still being developed.
The BESS design, she said, can in the meantime, can be fine tuned. Any battery project, she added, will be needed to regulate electricity generated by wind power.
Knight added the delay also provides more opportunities to collaborate with other Railbelt utilities.
“What’s been changing in the interim is the conversations in the Railbelt and the ability to collaborate in terms of battery storage to distribute multiple locations of renewable energy,” Knight said.
GVEA will hold its annual membership meeting tonight at Hering Auditorium and streamed live on its Youtube channel starting at 6:30 p.m. Information booths and activities start at 5 p.m.