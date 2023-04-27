Coal plant headed to retirement

Golden Valley Electric Association is retiring Healy No. 2, Alaska’s largest coal plant.

Golden Valley Electric Utility’s strategic generation plans face a mix of challenges and expansion, according to the utility’s environmental officer.

Naomi Morton Knight provided an update to the GVEA Board of Directors Tuesday night, including a possible need to increase the size of its wind power after it shuts down Healy Power Plant No. 2 by the end of 2024.

