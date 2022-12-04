GVEA linemen at work

Adam Bates, a lineman with Golden Valley Electric Association, works on power line repairs in the Steele Creek Road area on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. 

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Golden Valley Electric Association customers will see a reduction on their bills for the next quarter after the co-op utility announced a drop in rates.

According to a GVEA news release, customers who use 600 kilowatt-hours a month can expect a $19.72 decrease in their bill starting Jan. 1. The rate adjustment runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.