Golden Valley Electric Association customers will see a reduction on their bills for the next quarter after the co-op utility announced a drop in rates.
According to a GVEA news release, customers who use 600 kilowatt-hours a month can expect a $19.72 decrease in their bill starting Jan. 1. The rate adjustment runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.
“This decrease is the result of lower than projected oil prices and the availability of more hydropower from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project,” GVEA stated.
The utility adjusts its fuel and purchased power rate on a quarterly basis, subject to approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. It’s considered a “pass-through” rate and charges for actual cost to generate and purchase power.
Despite the increase, GVEA has increased its utility charge for the first time in nearly three years. The charge will increase by 2.17%, or less than a third of a cent per kilowatt-hour for residential customers.
The Utility Charge, which covers operational costs for power plants, substations, interest on loans, depreciation, power poles, transformers, as well as maintenance costs.
