Alaska Interior residents will see some benefit in the form of flat electrical rates for the rest of the year following a Golden Valley Electric Association board meeting in March.
GVEA cited the ongoing pandemic as the primary reason for keeping its utility and demand charges the same. The last time the rates were adjusted was January 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic was declared.
“We have managed to keep the rates that we have control over steady through a global pandemic and a period of dramatic inflation,” GVEA President and CEO John Burns said in a news release.
Burns said while GVEA can’t set the cost of fuel, which affects utility’s fuel and purchase power rates, GVEA “has been able to keep the other charges our members pay from changing.”
GVEA billing system includes four rates: a flat customer fee of $22.50, a utility charge of 12.7 cents a kilowatt-hour (kw/h), a fuel and purchased power rate of 12.7 cents per kh/w and a regulatory cost charge of less than a cent per kw/h.
“We recognize that rates affect our members and we do everything we can to keep rates as low as possible,” Burns said.