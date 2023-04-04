GVEA sign

News-Miner

Golden Valley Electric Association customer service entrance is seen Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Fairbanks.

 News-Miner

Golden Valley Electric Association’s Goodcents Board of Trustees awarded nine grants totaling $45,105, according to an update from the utility’s Ruralite publication.

The Goodcents Foundation program provides grants on a quarterly basis to qualifying nonprofits who apply. The most recent ones were approved Feb. 21, according to the co-op.