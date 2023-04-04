Golden Valley Electric Association’s Goodcents Board of Trustees awarded nine grants totaling $45,105, according to an update from the utility’s Ruralite publication.
The Goodcents Foundation program provides grants on a quarterly basis to qualifying nonprofits who apply. The most recent ones were approved Feb. 21, according to the co-op.
The Breast Cancer Detection Center received $15,000 toward the purchase of a new mobile mammography unit, while the American Cancer Society received $5,000 for free programs and services for Fairbanks area cancer patients.
The North Star Community Foundation received $1,500 toward upgrading its Chena Tool Library inventory. The program lends tools to residents to make home and community spaces.
The North Star Council on Aging was awarded $5,605 for an ice machine to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, the Fairbanks Senior Center’s dining services and related programs.
Snedden Family Foundation received $4,000 toward the Snedden Memorial Park’s early childhood playground improvements. According to a Fairbanks North Star Borough partnership program document, the Snedden Memorial will replace existing play equipment in the 2- to 5-year-old range, as well replace the pea gravel with safety surfacing rubber tiles. The overall project is valued between $350,000 to $500,000 but with no cost to the borough.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum received $2,000 toward their rotating exhibit and the Delta Skating Association received $5,000 toward asphalt paint for the Liewer-Olmstead Ice Arena in Delta Junction.
The Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Healy received $6,500 for a new rescue snow machine.
Access Alaska got $1,500 toward an accessible community garden “designed to meet the needs of seniors and others with a variety of disabilities, including wheelchair users, individuals with low vision or blindness and those who simply need to be seated while gardening.”
The Goodcents Foundation has provided more than $1.53 million in grants since its creation in 2011. The grants are funded through GVEA members who “round-up” their monthly bill to the next dollar.
Applications for the next round of grants are due by April 30. More information on the application process can be found online at https://bit.ly/4303Iyq or by calling the Goodcents message center at 907-452-1151 or 800-770-4832.