Golden Valley Electric Association’s production of energy can expect modest growth the next decade, based on updated long-term projections from consultant Jonathan Nunes.
Nunes, with nFront Consulting, provided the utility’s board of directors with a load forecast, or projection of energy sales by user class.
“Forecasts are driven by a number of key factors,” Nunes said.
The forecasts are adjusted for any predicted losses, peak energy needs and historical trends and interviews with GVEA members. The utility uses the load forecast as a key tool for budgeting and long-term resource, infrastructure and strategic planning.
Nunes noted the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the utility as early as March 2020. Residential use increased significantly as more people stayed home while commercial use fell. However, Nunes said, the load forecast considers “a more robust opportunity for employment and economic growth.”
Load forecasts are updated every few years, Nunes said.
Modest increase in
residential, decrease in industrial
Nunes said long-term industrial power requirements are projected to decrease, notably in key mining areas.
GVEA produced and sold just over 650 gigawatts in electricity for residential and commercial members combined, while industrial users (from military to mining and other operations) consumed that much.
Commercial and retail energy sales are expected to increase gradually over the next three years only slightly, while industrial use could see a slight bump by 2026. After that, industrial use starts to fall noticeably.
“We expect over the long term for the electrical load to decline as they [mines] work out the veins of valuable ore they are processing,” Nunes said. “We’re always processing a possible scenario where they work out a vein and run out of ore to process.”
Military facilities, he added, are expected to grow over the long-term, including Fort Wainwright. The Army installation released its Final Environmental Impact Statement on how it will overhaul its heating and electrical needs by replacing its aging coal-fired plant.
“The system will become much more balanced over time if those large loads, particularly the mining, decrease over time,” Nunes said. “You’ll have a broader mix of use across your system with residential, commercial and industrial classes each making up a third of the system.”
Nunes added the load forecast includes models running through 2041 to account for potential economic slowdown or an increase in high energy needs, such as the start of a new major mining project.
Electric vehicle growth
This version, he said, is the first one to include electric vehicle use.
“We do expect electric vehicle adoption to pick up [by the end of decade],” Nunes said.
GVEA’s 6,000-mile service area has about 200 electric vehicles at the moment. Nunes said the number could increase to as few as 1,000 and as many as 4,000 by 2030.
However, Nunes stressed that estimates remain uncertain.
“There is a broad range of uncertainty around electric vehicles given their early potential adoption curve,” Nunes said. “As the years go by, we’re sure that range of uncertainty will close up but right now we don’t have a sense of where that might go.”
He added “it really depends on the acceptance of EV use and improvement in the technology related to performance in cold weather conditions.”
EV adoption in Alaska continues to lag behind the rest of the United States, largely due to cost, low demand and the limited effectiveness on electric vehicles’ battery systems due to the state’s cold winters.
Nunes added electric vehicles’ impact on the grid will be higher than Lower 48 comparisons.
“Electric vehicle batteries need conditioning in terms of temperature to operate effectively and efficiently and they need additional load to heat the cabin,” Nunes said.
‘Potential additional uses’
Nunes said the load forecast includes potential impacts on the grid if residential users expand how they use electricity in their homes.
“If we were to assume that end uses that are currently powered by fossil fuel can become electrified,” Nunes said, “we refer to that as beneficial electrification with the idea being that it improves overall carbon emission reduction and environmental impacts.”
Space heating (heaters) and electric vehicle charging dominate the additional possible uses, with water heating occupying a smaller niche.
“You would see a pretty significant increase in Golden Valley’s load use if all of those [residential] uses were electrified,” Nunes said.
Nunes added that such electrification depends primarily upon relative economics, which have not been studied as part of the forecast.
Increased grid resiliency
Golden Valley has been preparing to adapt for growing power needs. Last year, the board adopted a new power generation strategy that calls for more renewable energy sources, replacement of its aging battery energy storage system and the closure of the coal-fired Healy Power Plant No. 2 unit by the end of 2024.
The power plant, formerly known as the Healy Clean Coal Project, while technically capable of being able to produce 60 megawatts of power, has endured a laundry list of operational issues since it started commercial operation in 2018.
GVEA opted to close Healy No. 2 over its 56-year-old Healy No. 1 coal-fired plant, which will receive emission control.
The utility has also partnered with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on the Department of Energy’s Clean Energy to Communities program to achieve those goals and boost its resiliency, according to GVEA’s Ruralite newsletter.
While it owns the Eva Creek Wind Farm near Healy, a stake in the power Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project and a solar field in Fairbanks, GVEA generates 90% of its electricity from coal and diesel sources. Those fossil fuel-powered facilities include the two Healy plants and four fuel oil plants.
The grid resiliency project includes partnerships with other Railbelt utilities and the state of Alaska in order to bring more energy from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project and Southcentral Alaska.
“It is literally a 700-mile extension cord that is essentially third world,” said John Burns, GEVA’s president/CEO, in the newsletter. “Upgrading the transmission system will allow additional integration of renewables, it will allow diversification and it will allow redundancy and resiliency.”
Burns said implementing strategic generation plan means long-term lower energy costs for its members. GVEA’s per-kilowatt fuel and purchased power costs doubled from June 2020 to June 2022, which translated to higher bills for members.
“If your cost of power changes on a quarterly basis, goes up, goes down, how do you plan? How do you have a business profile you can plan for?” Burns said.