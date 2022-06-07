Golden Valley Electric Association customers are going to see a bump in their electricity as the co-op utility adjusts its quarterly “fuel and purchased power” rates, according to a news release.
The increase took effect June 1, and was adjusted by one cent per kilowatt/hour to 14.036 cents per kilowatt/hour. The next adjustment will be Sept. 1
Average residential customers who use 600 kilowatt hours per month can expect to see their bill increase by $6.40 a month.
According to GVEA’s news release, the one-cent increase is due to rising fuel prices. Additionally, “GVEA generated and purchased electricity from higher cost resources due to outages at plants that GVEA expected to be available,” the utility stated.
GVEA residential customers are assessed four charges on their utility bill: a $22.50 customer charge, a utility charge of 12.697 cents per kilowatt/hour, a regulatory charge of a tenth of a cent per kilowatt/hour set by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, and the fuel and purchased power rate.
The latter is considered a straight pass-through rate, and residents are charged only the actual cost to generate and purchase power without a mark-up.
The utility hasn’t raised its customer or utility charge rates for years.
“GVEA recognizes the impact of electricity costs, we are diligent in our efforts to keep rates as low as possible,” the utility stated.