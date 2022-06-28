Golden Valley Electric Association’s board of directors voted Monday night to upgrade Healy Plant Unit No. 1 by installing a $26.1 million selective catalytic reduction system after adopting an energy generation plan.
A 2012 consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency requires GVEA to either shut Healy Plant Unit No. 1 down or spend millions to upgrade the plant’s environmental control systems by the end of 2024.
An SCR system removes specific chemicals, including nitrogen oxides, from gases emitted by a power plant’s boilers. Healy Plant Unit No. 2, which can generate up to 60 megawatts of power, already has an SCR installed to reduce emissions.
During a presentation based on more than 120 models, consultant Mike Hubbard recommended continued operation of Healy No. 1 with the upgrades, retiring Healy No. 2 due to its likely increase in operating costs.
“Healy 1 is the workhorse of your fleet,” Hubbard said. “It operates at 85-96% of availability factor. We may need to look at what to do at that plant [Healy No. 2]”.
The recommendation came with a host of other recommendations to replace the loss of power generation from Healy No. 2, including investment in wind power resources and upgrades to the battery energy storage.
Healy No. 1 has been operating continuously since 1967 and has proved to be among the co-op’s cheapest and most reliable sources of energy. Healy No. 2, in contrast, has had a laundry list of complications since it went online in 2015 and into commercial operation in 2018.
Board member Chris Bunch motioned to move forward with installation of an SCR and for the management team to create a comprehensive retirement plan for Healy No. 2 by the end of 2024. The motion also included issuing a request for a major wind power purchase agreement within 60 to 90 days and move within 90 days with plans to purchase a large battery energy storage system and to secure a power purchase agreement with a Southcentral utility to be transferred up the Alaska Intertie.
“Voting in favor of this plan because we need solid direction,” Bunch said. “I recognize any decision we make will have an impact on our members and the community of Healy.”
Bunch added he sees Healy No. 1 as a “bridge to the future, not as a long-term or even mid-term project.”
Board chair Tom DeLong and board member Gary Newman supported most of Bunch’s motion but opposed installing an SRC in Healy 1. DeLong said the decision kicks the can down the road by extending what he saw was an inevitable end to coal power generation, among several other reasons.
“I believe it’s a moral obligation to reduce our carbon emissions,” DeLong said.
Newman asked to amend Bunch’s motion to not include installing an SCR in Healy No. 1.
“I don’t see coal as our future; it’s had a good hundred year run,” Gary said, adding he sees more strict regulation coming in the future.
Bunch said not upgrading Healy would be “tone deaf” to providing affordable energy, especially when Interior electricity costs are already among the highest in the nation.
Newman’s amendment failed in a 2-7 vote. Bunch’s motion passed 6-1, with only DeLong voting no. GVEA’s board also voted 6-1 to authorize the utility’s management team to execute a contract upgrading Healy No. 1.
Editor's note: This version corrects the last name of GVEA's consultant.