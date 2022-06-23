Golden Valley Electric Association’s board members face a difficult decision Monday night after setting a special meeting: switch off Healy Power Plant Unit 1 or pay an estimated $30 million to upgrade it.
Healy No. 1, one part of GVEA’s coal-fired power plant in Healy, needs an upgrade to comply with a 2012 consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency. The settlement requires the utility co-op to install a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system or retire the plant by the end of 2024.
“The plan is that a decision will be made at the meeting,” said Meadow Bailey, GVEA’s director of communications.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed online via Microsoft Teams or by phone. For more information, visit gvea.com/meetings-minutes.
An SCR system removes specific chemicals, including nitrogen oxides, from gases emitted by a power plant’s boilers. Prior to its release into the atmosphere, exhaust gas from burned coal passes through a catalyst, and ammonia and is converted to water and nitrogen.
Healy Power Plant Unit No. 2, originally built by Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority in 1998 as the Healy Clean Coal Project, uses a similar system.
Healy No. 2 was outfitted with an SCR system as part of the consent decree before it was brought back online in 2015 and into full commercial start-up in 2018.
Healy No. 1 was built in 1967 and has been in continuous operation for 55 years. The plant generates 28 megawatts of power for GVEA’s power grid.
GVEA held two public meetings in May — one in Healy and one in Fairbanks — to discuss the issue and solicit feedback from its members.
Several people voiced concern about the environmental impact of the 55-year-old power plant if it continued operating and pushed for more investment in renewable energy alternatives.
The majority of member comments, however, favored keeping the power plant for various reasons, ranging from it being GVEA’s most reliable and cheapest source of energy to the potential impact it could have on Healy’s local economy if the unit is mothballed.
Despite its age, Healy No. 1 has historically had fewer issues than the much newer 50-megawatt Healy No. 2. The latter has had a laundry list of challenges since it began operating again in 2015, including several repairs and damage that caused it to operate at half-capacity.
According to GVEA, the board and several consultants spent 18 months “evaluating a multitude of options” and “modeled more than a 100 different generation scenarios and evaluated various assumptions and risks.”
No matter the decision, GVEA acknowledged that any capital or operational costs incurred by the co-op would ultimately be passed onto its members.
GVEA needs to make a decision by the end of this year to comply with the consent decree.