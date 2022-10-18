Jury selection started Monday at Rabinowitz Courthouse in two separate felony trials — one a murder, the other an attempted murder.
Joseph Vance Arabie is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s husband, 47-year-old Carlos Zuniga, in 2017 at a Bunnell Street apartment. He is being tried on charges of murder and weapons misconduct before Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.
Royce Wixom faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier this year involving an ex-girlfriend who told authorities she was shot at and beaten with a bat. Online court records show Wixom was charged with 15 counts in connection with the incident in July. Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson is presiding over the trial.
According to charging documents, Wixom allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend through her car window after she went to his apartment to fetch something she had left behind while visiting to clean. When she entered the building, Wixom reportedly struck her in the head with a baseball bat and kicked her.
Other charges in the case include first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree assault.
At the time of the incident, Wixom was on release in connection with separate felony charges.
Arabie is accused of shooting Zuniga in the chest, shoulder, left knee and right forearm late one night after an argument. According to charging documents, Zuniga was dead when police arrived and his wife, who is Arabie’s mother, told police that Arabie shot him.
In a separate case, Arabie faces a charge of attempted murder based on accusations he stabbed another man in the neck three times. Both incidents are alleged to have happened five days apart in Fairbanks in May 2017.
