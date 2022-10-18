In court

Jury selection started Monday at Rabinowitz Courthouse in two separate felony trials — one a murder, the other an attempted murder.

Joseph Vance Arabie is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s husband, 47-year-old Carlos Zuniga, in 2017 at a Bunnell Street apartment. He is being tried on charges of murder and weapons misconduct before Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.

