Kristan Kelly won two public service awards for reporting, taught Fairbanks school children and now works for the North Star Middle College.
This is her first time running for public office, and when it comes to campaign contributions, the guidance counselor is punching above her weight with $40,000, more than any other local candidate by about $8,000. Her opponent is former Assemblyman Lance Roberts.
The outdoorsy wife, mother and 13-year public employee is running for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly on a platform of maintaining and improving public services. Kelly is a dues-paying member of the Fairbanks Education Association since 2011 when her formerly-exempt position was moved to be represented by the teachers’ union.
Her vision, if elected to Seat G on Tuesday, is “to enhance the quality of life for our residents while protecting taxpayers by operating within the tax cap,” reads her campaign website, www.kristankellyforassembly.com.
The 54-year-old was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and lived most of her childhood in a northwest suburb of Chicago called Lake in the Hills with her parents and four sisters. Kelly moved to Nome after graduating from college in Illinois and came to Fairbanks in 1992. She has an undergraduate degree in political science, a master’s degree in school counseling and is a 29-year resident of Two Rivers.
“I thought my stay in Fairbanks would be brief,” she wrote in an emailed answer to questions, “but I fell in love with the closeness of the community and never left.”
Kelly is a registered nonpartisan, according to the Alaska Division of Elections, and characterizes herself in campaign ads as a political moderate.
“As a registered non-partisan, I sometimes vote blue and sometimes vote red, which I know a lot of Fairbanksans can relate to. I support the borough tax cap, which provides guardrails against runaway spending. Some people may not vote for me because of my stand on the tax cap, and that’s their right,” Kelly wrote. “Local services like good schools, roads, libraries, pools, trails and parks, are neither Democrat nor Republican concerns; they are Fairbanks area issues. Instead of getting bogged down with towing party lines like my opponent, I’ll do what’s best for Fairbanks.”
Kelly has volunteered as a youth soccer coach; high school and recreation ski coach; trail groomer; and board member for the Two Rivers Ski Club.
She worked as a reporter for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner during the 1990s and won the Alaska Press Club’s public service award in 1994 and in 1997. She taught at the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks and operated summer camps for children. She joined the school district in 2008.
“I want Fairbanks to be the best place it can be,” she wrote. “Our economy must continue to grow and improve, attracting new families and economic opportunities. I have a positive, can-do and pragmatic attitude. I want to grow our community by supporting excellent schools, parks and recreation and trails. The military, hospital, UAF and the private sector expect excellent schools and services that improve quality of life.”
Candidate Q & A
1. Name two of the borough’s most pressing issues and how you would address them.
Quality schools are a selling point for attracting and retaining employees and families to Fairbanks. Students must be adequately prepared for jobs, workforce training, apprenticeships or higher education so they contribute to our local economy. Second, quality parks and recreation, including libraries and pools, enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of any community. Maintaining these basics will ensure that Fairbanks remains a great place to live, work, play and visit.
2. What new services are needed at the borough and how would you pay for it?
No new services. We can improve delivering existing services. For example, local contractors say the borough bidding process is cumbersome. Awards then go to larger Anchorage contractors. Local construction companies should get those jobs. Another example is trails. Smart connections of the three largest trail systems in Fairbanks would allow Fairbanks to host major races that attract business, like the Tour of Anchorage. Existing funds are available.
3. What cuts are needed at the borough and what should happen with the money saved?
I would look at some administrative positions or funding, perhaps in the legal department or the assembly stipends. Any savings should go into the borough’s facilities maintenance fund. Maintaining the borough’s existing facilities —including schools — is crucial. I applaud the current members of the assembly and mayor who created that fund and a way to pay for it. I support the tax cap so we must always work within that.
4. Should the borough hire more code enforcement officers to deal with the backlog of land use complaints? Why or why not?
Property owners have rights, and many people are concerned about how land use of their neighbor affects their own property values. I would consider staffing levels of other municipalities of a similar size and see how the FNSB rates. If elected, I will investigate this issue in detail and offer reasonable solutions.
5. The largest annual appropriation by the borough is for public education. Is the local contribution to education too low, too high or just right? Please explain.
School funding is formula driven, based on enrollment. The borough’s local contribution traditionally supports schools at a higher level than the minimum. I generally support this, but that support is not a blank check. We have a responsibility to ensure we’re using school facilities efficiently and maintaining them. Students and teachers need reasonable class sizes. Teachers shouldn’t have to dig into their own pocketbooks to pay for classroom supplies.