Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 6:38 am
PANDAmonium struck Fairbanks at the grand opening of Panda Express on Friday.
“Guests had started to line up the night before at 11 p.m.,” company publicist Coco Hindlemann said.
A ribbon-cutting crew of Panda Express employees, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce members and a tall, black-and-white clad guest known as Ailuropoda melanoleuca kicked off the festivities at 9 a.m.
The store admitted the first 88 customers, while two lines of cars parked on the street behind the new store with engines running until guests inside the store departed.
Diners enjoyed meals made from recipes invented by Panda Express Chef Jimmy Wang, Panda’s executive of culinary innovation.
Did all have fun? Why, SOYtainly.