Panda Express opened its doors Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Fairbanks, greeting long lines of customers, some of whom line up at 11 p.m. the night before to get a taste of the city’s newest food establishment.

PANDAmonium struck Fairbanks at the grand opening of Panda Express on Friday.

“Guests had started to line up the night before at 11 p.m.,” company publicist Coco Hindlemann said.