When Peggy Carlson, the daughter of a nurse and a teacher/Bush pilot, was growing up in Southcentral and Western Alaska, she watched her father participate in politics.
“He wrote letters to (then-Gov.) Jay Hammond. They knew each other as Bush pilots,” Carlson said.
When her family moved to Homer, Carlson’s father ran unsuccessfully for the Alaska Legislature. “Dad would have political candidates over to the house. I knew that politics was important.”
A seed was planted, and in 1993, Carlson began an effort to boost civic engagement in Interior Alaska through an organization known as Kids Voting North Alaska. It’s an affiliate of Kids Voting U.S.A., a “nonpartisan, grassroots-driven voter education program committed to creating lifelong voting habits in children, increasing family communication about citizenship, and encouraging greater adult voter turnout.”
Carlson started with the organization as a teacher volunteering to oversee the program in the elementary school where she worked. She went on to lead the organization as president of the board of directors, a post she held for almost 20 years until stepping down recently. Carlson plans to continue as a board member but feels it’s time for new ideas in the senior leadership position.
“Voting is a critical part of democracy,” she said. “And to be an informed voter is critical. And that’s what this program is trying to do.“
As a teacher at Weller Elementary School, Carlson put Kids Voting into action. She directed students to write letters to leaders and hosted forums and mock elections. She invited elected leaders to her school to talk to students.
“At the local level, you can really make changes,” one leader told Carlson’s students.
She recalled what one of her students said in response.
“‘Well, you know that spot along Hagelbarger (the lookout), there is trash everywhere. People come and sit, and they leave their trash.’”
“He talked to us about who to write to,” Carlson said. The class wrote a letter, and it worked. “Trash cans were put at Hagelbarger, and the kids were really impressed,” Carlson said.
The 65-year-old was born in Anchorage and grew up, one of four children, in Southcentral and Western Alaska with two years overseas in Kenya.
When she was in the ninth grade and her family moved to Tyonek, on the northwest side of Cook Inlet, across from the Kenai Peninsula, Carlson did correspondence school, sitting in the back of her father’s eighth grade class watching him teach.
“Respect for kids was huge and having fun with them,” Carlson said. “He sang to his class. School was a good place to be, and the kids worked for him.”
Carlson started working with kids at a young age as a camp counselor, and in 1974, she came to Fairbanks to earn a teaching degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She started her career in teaching with a fourth grade class at North Pole Elementary School.
“I loved watching these kids grow and mature and make a step along the ladder of their life. And they were wonderful. Kids are amazing,” Carlson said.
She moved on to Weller and after that she became a mentor teacher. Carlson later went into administration as the elementary curriculum director for the school district and retired in 2015 as curriculum director. For the next three years, she worked for the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development as a school improvement coach in Western Alaska.
When Carlson talks about Kids Voting, she gets excited. The program has a snowball effect, she said. Children go home and talk about voting with their parents, which then increases their civic engagement.
Kids Voting hosts annual art and essay contests and provides scholarships of up to $500 to qualifying graduating seniors. The organization also provides grants to teachers.
“We had a high school teacher request money for a field trip to the (Rabinowitz) Courthouse,” Carlson said.
“It’s a program that has made a difference,” she added. “I see kids coming out of high school, and they are activists. They are interested in politics.”
For fun, Carlson plays Zimbabwean Marimba in some bands, including Serevende.