A group of men was rescued after their snowmachines became stuck in overflow near Nenana in a rescue mission gone wrong.
Alaska State Troopers were alerted on Dec. 29 that two men were stranded in overflow after their machines got stuck about 18 miles Northwest of Nenana, according to trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel.
The two men were attempting to rescue two other men who had gotten stuck in the overflow a few hours earlier, McDaniel said. The first group was traveling to a cabin in the area when they became stuck around 6 p.m. Dec. 28. The second group came to rescue the other two men and subsequently also got stuck a few hours later, around 9 p.m.
The first group was sheltering at a nearby cabin, troopers stated.
Two Fairbanks-based wildlife troopers attempted to snowmachine to Nenana to rescue the four men. However, they were deterred by stormy weather conditions and were unable to reach the men. Troopers requested assistance from the United States Army, and a helicopter from Fort Wainwright flew to Nenana. The helicopter picked up the two wildlife troopers and rescued both men that were stranded in the overflow around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29, McDaniel stated.
One of the men who was sheltering at the cabin was also picked up, while the other man elected to remain at the cabin.