While last week’s unusually cool temperatures and mid-week snow showers made the warmth of summer feel months away, greenup in Fairbanks is just around the corner.
Fairbanks-based climatologist Rick Thoman from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy predicts that greenup will happen sometime this week, as determined by the annual greening of Chena Ridge seen from the weather service office at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute.
“My forecast scheme has greenup happening ... probably the middle of the week,” Thoman said on Friday. “Some places may pop out this weekend. Other places, you know, it may be the end of next week.”
The annual occurrence begins on the lower slopes of south-facing hillsides and spreads slowly upslope, he said. In Fairbanks, the phenomenon generally happens in the course of 24 hours.
“We’ve only really had three years that have been like this, where we got close to the trees being ready to greenup and had a cool spell,” he added, explaining that prediction data is less straightforward than previous years.
Greenup is described as the rapid landscape transformation from brown to green and Birch and Aspen trees begin to bloom. Temperature is the most important factor in the process.
“It’s not just an individual tree or two, but rather that kind of that landscape scale,” Thoman explained. “Trees have evolved to work in cold soil so they seem to be mostly responding to temperature.”
This year’s greenup is predicted to occur one week later than normal, as a result of the cool daytime temperatures that have hit Interior Alaska this spring. The average date for greenup in Fairbanks is May 8, according to weather service records dating back to 1974.
The latest greenup on record at the National Weather Service in Fairbanks is May 26, 2013.
“The most unusual thing about this year is the fact that we got pretty close,” Thoman said. “We had the accumulated warmth that was up towards green up levels, and then the turn to colder.”
With trees, flowers and plants on the verge of blossoming, Thoman urges allergy sufferers to be prepared for increased pollen counts in the coming weeks.
“A day or two after greenup, the pollen counts will go way up,” he explained. “So people that are sensitive to Birch and Aspen pollen ... hopefully can plan for that kind of thing.”