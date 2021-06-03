The Alaska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced on Thursday that it will provide funding to support day and residential camps across the state under the “Open for Summer” Camp Initiative.
DHHS has partnered with the Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) and Rasmuson Foundation to distribute $1.26 million in grant funding made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The goal of the grant is to increase the number of Alaskan children who have the opportunity to attend summer camp.
The announcement comes just one year after the pandemic forced summer camps to operate at a reduced capacity or were canceled altogether. These cancellations and reduced capacities led to lower revenues and staff layoffs.
“This project will serve as an economic stimulus for organizations that run summer camps and help provide opportunities for youth to stay active and engaged this summer, to address both the physical and social needs of our youth” said DHHS Commissioner Adam Crum. “This also allows working parents to safely transition back to the workplace if that is what is needed.”
Three local organizations have been included in the “Open for Summer” Camp Initiative. Alaska Behavioral Health, Calypso Farm & Ecology Center, and Play N’ Learn Center Inc. have all received funding from the initiative.
Calypso Farm & Ecology Center, located in Ester, plans to use the “Open for Summer’’ grant money to make their children’s summer program more accessible. The farm has adopted a “pay what you can” policy for the summer of 2021, where families are only expected to pay the portion of camp tuition that they can afford. The funding from the “Open for Summer’’ initiative will help cover these discounts. The farm also plans to establish a before and after camp care program which will give working parents added flexibility.
“Following a year of tremendous change, Alaska’s children are in need of fun opportunities to stay engaged with their peers,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in the release. “By utilizing the CARES funding to assist with scholarships, staffing, and additional expenses, Alaskan families can look forward to an active summer.”
To learn more about the support for Alaska Summer Camps, contact the Alaska Community Foundation at 907-249-6617.
