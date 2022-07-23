Gerrit Butler

Gerrit Butler.

 Liv Clifford/News-Miner

The State Office of Special Prosecutions is moving to re-indict a former Fairbanks police detective on felony assault charges based on accusations he beat up his intoxicated brother-in-law.

In an unusual move, Gerrit Butler, 37, wants to offer his side of the story to a grand jury expected to convene on Wednesday at the Rabinowitz Courthouse, according to his lawyer, Bill Satterberg, who represented Butler at a status hearing on Friday.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Tags

Recommended for you