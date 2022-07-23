The State Office of Special Prosecutions is moving to re-indict a former Fairbanks police detective on felony assault charges based on accusations he beat up his intoxicated brother-in-law.
In an unusual move, Gerrit Butler, 37, wants to offer his side of the story to a grand jury expected to convene on Wednesday at the Rabinowitz Courthouse, according to his lawyer, Bill Satterberg, who represented Butler at a status hearing on Friday.
Satterberg said his client is fighting the accusations because he acted in self-defense and in defense of others.
“He has exculpatory evidence,” said the attorney, referring to evidence that demonstrates innocence.
Butler had previously been indicted on felony assault charges, which were dismissed, leaving one misdemeanor domestic assault charge pending.
The incident on July 5, 2021, involving Aaron Vogel, of Palmer, who is married to one of Butler’s sisters, unfolded at a family cabin at Harding Lake during the early morning hours when Butler, his sisters and their romantic partners were sitting around a fire. Some of them were drinking.
Witnesses told Alaska State Troopers that Vogel was being loud, disruptive, arguing and challenging the other men to a fight. Vogel told authorities that he had consumed 10-12 shots and 4-5 beers, according to charging documents. He was asked to leave or to go to sleep multiple times, but he did not want to, he told authorities.
Butler, who is trained in mixed martial arts, is accused of tackling Vogel and punching him multiple times, fracturing his orbital bone and breaking teeth, after Vogel pushed one of Butler’s sisters — not the sister to whom Vogel is married.
Four felony assault charges were dismissed after Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson said prosecutors mischaracterized evidence and rushed the grand jury proceeding, preventing key witnesses (including Butler) from testifying.
Peterson held that prosecutors played down the way Vogel pushed a woman and exaggerated the violence between Vogel and Butler during the grand jury proceedings.
Butler, who was a rising star at the Fairbanks Police Department, wants to resume his work as a law enforcement officer, according to Satterberg. He is currently working in an administrative position at the police department.
