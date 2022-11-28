In court
Comstock

A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted seven men who have each failed to pay child support.

The grand jury handed up the indictments on Nov. 17 following investigations by the Alaska Department of Revenue, a release from the Department of Law stated. Collectively, the men owe more than $770,000 in back child support, the state said.

