A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted seven men who have each failed to pay child support.
The grand jury handed up the indictments on Nov. 17 following investigations by the Alaska Department of Revenue, a release from the Department of Law stated. Collectively, the men owe more than $770,000 in back child support, the state said.
The Department of Law receives referrals from the Department of Revenue to prosecute criminal nonsupport charges, Sam Curtis, a spokesman for the Department of Law, explained in an email to the News-Miner.
“When we receive referrals of this kind, we treat them as we would any other case — we evaluate the facts of the case and whether we can prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
If convicted at trial, the seven men all face possible maximum penalties of up to five years in prison for each count.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt, the state release reads.
All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
• Aaron Grant, indicted on three counts of felony criminal nonsupport.
There is an outstanding warrant for Grant’s arrest.
• Anthony Gray, indicted on one count of felony criminal nonsupport.
Gray’s next court hearing is a Superior Court arraignment on Dec. 7.
• Moses Lambdin, of Nenana, indicted on four counts of felony criminal nonsupport. Lambdin’s next court hearing is a Superior Court arraignment on Dec. 7.
• Kodi Michael, indicted on six counts of felony criminal nonsupport.
There is an outstanding warrant for Michael’s arrest.
• Leon Nollner, of Huslia, indicted on one count of felony criminal nonsupport. There is an outstanding warrant for Nollner’s arrest.
• Perry Norskog, indicted on five counts of felony criminal nonsupport. Norskog has a previous conviction for misdemeanor criminal nonsupport.
There is an outstanding warrant for Norskog’s arrest.
• Vernon Workman, of North Pole, indicted on one count of felony criminal nonsupport.
There is an outstanding warrant for Workman’s arrest.
