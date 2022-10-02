Renovations will begin on Graehl Park in 2023 as part of the borough's Small Park Replacement Program.

The Borough Assembly awarded a contract at its Sept. 22 meeting to Trost Construction Inc. for approximately $6 million. The assembly also voted 8-0 to match a $40,000 cash donation for the Graehl Park Mosaic Project. The renovations will install new playground equipment and picnic areas as well as make the park ADA accessible.

