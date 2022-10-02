Renovations will begin on Graehl Park in 2023 as part of the borough's Small Park Replacement Program.
The Borough Assembly awarded a contract at its Sept. 22 meeting to Trost Construction Inc. for approximately $6 million. The assembly also voted 8-0 to match a $40,000 cash donation for the Graehl Park Mosaic Project. The renovations will install new playground equipment and picnic areas as well as make the park ADA accessible.
Public use of the park's boat launch, enhancements by the Department of Transportation and the park’s popularity brought it to the front of the list for upgrades. Graehl Park renovations are expected to be completed by the end of next summer.
The borough introduced its Capital Improvement Program (CIP) in 2019 and approved community projects through 2030. One project within the program is the Small Park Replacement Program, costing $3 million over 10 years.
“This program would be an annual dedicated stream of capital funding that would go into a multiyear capital fund for replacement of Borough-listed parks, as funding allows,” the 2020 Capital Improvement Program plan reads. Revamped parks would include a “new accessible playground, paths and parking, picnic area, new trees, new sign, fencing, restrooms, picnic shelters and ADA accessibility.”
Accessibility has been an important aspect of the Small Parks Replacement Program, said Kimberly Diamond, the Fairbanks North Star Borough parks project coordinator. The project includes creating designated paved parking spots and pathways to the playground that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. She added that small parks are an investment in the health and wellbeing of a community.
The first completed park of the 23 in the replacement program was Bluebell Park near Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The borough held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bluebell Park on Sept. 8. The park is the first in which the borough installed rubber tiles in the play area. While the tiles cost more up front than pea gravel or mulch, they save the borough money in maintenance in years to come, Diamond said.
There has been a positive reaction from the community to Bluebell Park’s renovation, Diamond said. Community use of the park was lower before the project, she said, “and now every time we drive by, there are kids using the park.”
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com