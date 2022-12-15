Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed a $2.12 billion capital budget Thursday, about $460 million less than the current year’s capital budget.
It includes $1.7 billion in federal funding, $276.4 million from the state unrestricted general funds, $72.7 million from designated general fund and $111.4 million from other sources.
“It’s much smaller than last year,” Dunleavy said during a news conference announcing the budget.
State funding, Dunleavy said, will help leverage federal funding.
The governor’s capital budget promises investments as well, including Interior projects. The capital budget puts aside funding for several Fairbanks area projects, including $10 million for the University of Alaska Fairbanks drone program.
Dunleavy said the prominence of drones in the war between Russia and Ukraine demonstrates a need for the nation to expand its own use of drones.
“We feel that Alaska could be the drone capital of the country, especially with our airspace,” Dunleavy said. “It bodes well for the U.S. to look at Alaska as a drone capital.”
Dunleavy proposed $2.1 million for Dalton Highway improvements and $5.7 million to renovate the Alaska State Troopers post in Fairbanks. Dunleavy also earmarked $1.1 million as a match for $6 million in funding to build a proposed Fairbanks certified veterans cemetery. About $3 million would go to upgrade industrial power in the Delta Junction farming region.
An investment in Delta’s power system would “assist famers with the ability to use dryers for grain or hay,” Dunleavy said.
“We have a wet harvest season in Alaska compared to other states in the Lower 48,” Dunleavy said. “This upgrade will help farmers with drying and processing harvests.”
Another big capital project proposes $22 million for Alaska Marine Highway vessel overhaul and shoreline facilities rehabilitation.
Ryan Anderson, DOT’s commissioner, said the budget takes advantage of the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act, which already injected money into Alaska for numerous projects.
“This budget allows us to fully leverage the [Infrastructure Act] with our match dollars,” Anderson said. “It improves our roads and addresses safety concerns.”
Statewide, Dunleavy’s budget earmarks $25 million as a match to leverage $222 million in federal funding for village safe water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Another $25 million would go to energy projects, from rural power system upgrades to energy efficiency upgrades, and $4.5 million would head to food security programs.
By department, Dunleavy’s largest draft budget earmarks $1.46 billion for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, $300 million for the Department of Environmental Conservation, $130 million to the Department of Commerce, $41.6 million for the Department of Natural Resources, $39.2 million for the Office of the Governor, $53.4 million for the Department of Revenue, and $21.4 million for the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs.
The capital budget, like the operating budget, still needs to go through the legislative budget process after it convenes in January.
