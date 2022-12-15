Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed a $2.12 billion capital budget Thursday, about $460 million less than the current year’s capital budget.

It includes $1.7 billion in federal funding, $276.4 million from the state unrestricted general funds, $72.7 million from designated general fund and $111.4 million from other sources.

