PFAs and health safety

A bill in the Alaska Senate would set state standards for PFAs in drinking water and provide for voluntary blood tests for people exposed to the chemical, including firefighters and Alaskans with well water that contains the compound.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed House Bill 51, which would have banned the use of firefighting foams containing PFAS, a chemical hazardous to humans, even in small amounts. The bill had exceptions for military use and the oil and gas industry in Alaska.

In a statement, Dunleavy said he vetoed HB 51 because it doesn’t provide an alternative to firefighting foams. He encouraged the Legislature to reintroduce the bill in the next session.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter