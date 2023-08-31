Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed House Bill 51, which would have banned the use of firefighting foams containing PFAS, a chemical hazardous to humans, even in small amounts. The bill had exceptions for military use and the oil and gas industry in Alaska.
In a statement, Dunleavy said he vetoed HB 51 because it doesn’t provide an alternative to firefighting foams. He encouraged the Legislature to reintroduce the bill in the next session.
When PFAS foams are used to fight fires, they can contaminate drinking water, making it unsafe for humans as well as plants and fish that consume the water. The Environmental Protection Agency deems PFAS levels above 0.04 parts per trillion as unsafe.
PFAS contamination can also affect a person’s hormone levels and is associated with increased blood pressure, low birth weight, and increased risk for kidney and testicular cancer.
Several areas in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are contaminated with unsafe levels of PFAS, including Airport Lake, Badger Lake and Bathing Beauty Pond, according to research from Alaska Community Action on Toxics.
“It had support on both sides of the aisle,” ACAT Director Pamela Miller said. “There was really no reason for the governor to do this, and it’s outrageous given the strong support not only in the Legislature but from [residents] all over the state.”
HB 51 passed the Alaska Senate unanimously and the House by 48 to 2 in May 2023.
“For the governor to do this is a real betrayal to Alaskans who want clean water to drink,” Miller said. “This was an important step forward, and the governor just set us back.”
Many Alaska Native villages received firefighting foams as part of Project Code Red, a 2008 project that gave over $2 million in firefighting equipment to villages. HB 51 would have allowed the villages to dispose of the PFAS foams.
“That poisonous foam is still out in the villages,” Alaska Senator Jesse Kielhl, D-Juneau, said.
Kiehl said he has already begun conversations with his colleagues in the Legislature on reintroducing the bill in the next session, which begins in January 2024.
