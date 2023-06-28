Rabinowitz Courthouse

The Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Amy Welch to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Tuesday.

Welch will replace Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, who retires at the end of July.

