Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Amy Welch to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Tuesday.
Welch will replace Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, who retires at the end of July.
Welch is in private practice in Fairbanks. She graduated from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2013 and has practiced law for over eight years. She started her private practice law career in 2014 in Fairbanks after her husband was stationed at Fort Wainwright. Welch worked for seven years for attorney William Satterberg’s practice before opening her own in January 2022. Welch’s work has included criminal defense, personal injury, civil disputes, administrative appeals and family law.
“If appointed, I would be honored to dedicate my career to serving the people of the Interior, from Fort Yukon, to Nulato, to Tok, and everywhere in between,” Welch wrote in her application statement.
Satterberg said that Welch is a phenomenal attorney, and he’s proud that Welch worked with him. “I think she’s the best choice for Fairbanks,” he said. He said that it’s important that Welch has both civil and criminal experience.
The Alaska Judicial Council recommended Palmer District Court Judge Tom Jamgochian and Bethel District Court Judge William Montgomery to Dunleavy in May, in addition to Welch.
Fairbanks Magistrate Judges Risa Leonard and Spencer Ruppert were also applicants but withdrew their names from consideration, according to the AJC.
Judge Paul Lyle was appointed to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Feb. 19, 2008, by former Gov. Sarah Palin. He replaced Judge Niesje J. Steinkruger. Lyle will retire July 20 because he will meet the mandatory retirement age of 70.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
