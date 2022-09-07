The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and Anchorage attorney Scott Kendall want to shut down A Stronger Alaska, a third-party political group that is using a $3 million donation from the Republican Governors Association to help elect a Republican governor.
A complaint filed Tuesday morning with the Alaska Public Offices Commission calls for A Stronger Alaska to be dissolved and for a refund of the donation, described as “dark money,” due to ethics and campaign violations involving Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Brett Huber, one of two former state employees named in the complaint, said the claims are false. He called it mudslinging and a campaign tactic.
Huber is a contractor for A Stronger Alaska, an independent expenditure group. He is not a contractor for the governor’s office as is claimed in the complaint, he said.
Attached to the APOC complaint is a “standard agreement form for professional services,” for the office of the governor for $50,000 and signed by Huber on April 21, 2022. Huber canceled the contract on June 1, he said. He didn’t collect any money even though he had an opinion from the Alaska Department of Law stating that he could work for A Stronger Alaska and the governor’s office at the same time, he said.
The complaint reads that Dunleavy is “improperly utilizing public funds to subsidize his reelection campaign” by “using volunteers who are simultaneously working for the state of Alaska as consultants with no-bid contracts.”
Kendall is a former chief of staff to Bill Walker, Dunleavy’s predecessor and one of his three challengers, and was a lawyer in the failed effort to recall Dunleavy. Kendall is also one of the architects of the ballot measure behind ranked choice voting.
Huber, who managed Dunleavy’s first campaign and worked in various roles in the administration, managed the campaign that fought the ballot measure.
AKPIRG has previously accused the governor’s office of ethics violations when Dunleavy’s former chief of staff, Ben Stevens, left for a job at ConocoPhillips in 2021 and failed to submit a conflict of interest waiver.
A spokesman for the governor’s reelection campaign said the APOC complaint is under consideration.
“We are still reviewing the complaint and have no comment at this time,” reads an email by campaign spokesman Andy Jensen, who works a day job with the Alaska Department of Law.
The complaint reads that activities by A Stronger Alaska and by Huber and Jordan Shilling are “making a mockery of APOC’s statutes and federal law by brazenly continuing to unlawfully coordinate their activities with Dunleavy and his official campaign.
“At a minimum, the commission must order ASA to cease all activities until APOC staff has had time to complete a thorough investigation,” the complaint reads.
The complaint alleges that costs for staff time with the Dunleavy reelection campaign are unusually low for a gubernatorial campaign.
“Through July 15 of this year, DFG [Dunleavy for Governor] has reported virtually no payments for campaign staff — they have paid a grand total of $6,200 for staff, with $5,000 of that going to a single staffer, Cassandra Day. This amount would be low for a state legislative race; in a statewide governor’s race, for the incumbent, it is laughable,” the complaint reads.
Both Huber and Shilling were previously on the state payroll.
Huber was a senior policy adviser on statehood defense. He provides services to A Stronger Alaska through his company Strategic Synergies, LLC. He left state employment to care for his ailing father, he said. At one time, he was listed as a deputy treasurer for the Dunleavy reelection campaign.
Shilling has a $10,000 per month no-bid contract with the governor’s office for strategic planning about renewable energy, according to a copy of an agreement attached to the APOC complaint. He was listed as a deputy treasurer with the Dunleavy reelection campaign as of May.
Attempts to reach Shilling and the group A Stronger Alaska were unsuccessful.
An email to the public offices commission Tuesday morning was not returned in time publication of this story.
“If the complaint contains all the required information, APOC will investigate the allegations and notify the respondent of the right to respond,” reads the APOC online complaint form instructional sheet. “APOC will notify the complainant and the respondent of APOC’s decision to either accept or reject a complaint.”
AKPIRG and Kendall hold that A Stronger Alaska “appears to be a mere instrumentality” for the GOP governors association. They hold that the contracts with Huber and Shilling are “almost certainly” in violation of the Alaska Executive Ethics Act.
“Because APOC does not enforce the Ethics Act, a separate complaint will be lodged with the Alaska Personnel Board, but due to the timing of these violations, only APOC is able to take timely action,” the complaint to APOC reads.