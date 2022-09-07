The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and Anchorage attorney Scott Kendall want to shut down A Stronger Alaska, a third-party political group that is using a $3 million donation from the Republican Governors Association to help elect a Republican governor.

A complaint filed Tuesday morning with the Alaska Public Offices Commission calls for A Stronger Alaska to be dissolved and for a refund of the donation, described as “dark money,” due to ethics and campaign violations involving Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

