Gov. Mike Dunleavy will give his annual State of the State address Tuesday night before a joint session of the Alaska Legislature.
The address is scheduled to stream live at 7 p.m. on the governor’s Facebook page and on KTOO’s Gavel Alaska, which provides legislative coverage in Juneau. Dunleavy will deliver his speech in the House chamber, after giving his remarks remotely by video in 2021 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
“Gov. Dunleavy’s fourth State of the State address will highlight the state’s accomplishments on budget discipline, crime and steering Alaska through a tumultuous period that has included the 2018 earthquake, the 2019 wildfire season and the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Turner, the governor’s spokesman.
“His goal is to deliver a positive vision for the future with initiatives focused on long-term solutions that realize the state motto of ‘North to Alaska,’” Turner said.
Among the administration’s accomplishments are an 18.5% overall decrease in the state’s crime rate, according to the 2020 Alaska crime report, released last fall.
For fiscal year 2023, which runs from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, Dunleavy is proposing a $24 million budget increase for the Alaska Department of Public Safety that will include hiring more officers.
The governor also wants to change the name of the Alaska Division of Forestry to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection to better represent the agency’s responsibilities. Alaska’s fire seasons are more intense as summers have become hotter and dryer, according to AK Fire, an informational government website.
The change also reflects Dunleavy’s emphasis on strengthening public safety.
Keeping state spending the same
The governor’s overall budget proposes to keep state spending levels the same but increase the Permanent Fund dividends paid to Alaskans.
Higher oil prices and an influx of federal dollars in the form of Covid-19 relief would allow for larger PFDs without dipping into state savings, according to the governor’s office.
Dunleavy supports a constitutional amendment that would protect the Permanent Fund program and guarantee a 50-50 even split between dividend payouts and funding government services. The $80 billion Permanent Fund pays for most state services, funding 70 cents out of every dollar.
Any change to the Alaska Constitution would come before voters in a statewide ballot. “We believe that most Alaskans would feel that a 50-50 is fair, we hope,” Dunleavy said when he released his budget. “And if not, we would find out at the polls when they vote on the constitutional amendment.”
In Tuesday’s State of the State address, the governor will emphasize to lawmakers the need to focus on what is best for Alaska and its citizens, Turner said.
“He will stress the importance of remaining optimistic and call on everyone to set aside their differences to focus on achieving outcomes that benefit all Alaskans,” Turner said.