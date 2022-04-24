Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling on the Alaska Legislature to deliver a Permanent Fund dividend that tops $2,600.
“The more money that is in the hands of the people, the better off we are,” Dunleavy said. “Every aspect of the economy is impacted — doctors, dentists, restaurants, cars and repairs.”
In an hour-long interview with the News-Miner, Dunleavy talked about his expectations for the annual PFD as well as his vision for Alaska’s natural resource economy.
Determining the PFD amount
A PFD formula advancing through the Legislature proposes a 75-25 split on the annual earnings draw from Alaska’s $83 billion investment fund.
Under the plan, 25% would be delivered to eligible Alaskans in dividend payouts, with the remainder funding state services.
Dunleavy, who has line-item veto power, disagrees with that amount. Given the state’s windfall in oil royalties, he said the dividend needs to be higher.
“We want the PFD to be as large as possible to help offset” higher costs for heating oil and gas at the pump due to inflation, Dunleavy said. “Given that people have to have an extra $5,200 [from inflation] just to buy the same things they did last year, a higher PFD is critical.”
Higher prices for energy and food
The governor cautioned that the U.S. economy has entered uncertain times.
He noted the war in Ukraine and U.S. ban on Russian energy is not only affecting global energy prices but also the price of food and fertilizer, which is made from petroleum.
European countries have relied heavily on Russian natural gas, with analysts saying a ban could drive up prices for consumers and hurt western economics.
“The lack of a sustainable supply of fossil fuels like gas impacts your ability to buy fertilizer and feed people,” said Dunleavy, who wants to grow farming in Alaska.
Alaskans depend on out-of-state shipments for most food supplies, which he cited as a vulnerability given supply chain delays across the U.S. The governor pointed to the proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline as a way to offset energy prices and the cost of fertilizer for farmers.
“We potentially could restart the LNG plant in Nikiski and the closed fertilizer plant in Kenai. We want to be as independent as possible. Alaska has the ability to feed itself, produce energy for itself and now is our time to move on it.”
Alaska’s energy economy
The governor said he sees oil and natural gas development, along with clean energy technologies, as economic drivers to lower fuel costs at home and attract businesses to the state.
The state of Alaska, in partnership with the University of Alaska, is hosting an energy conference from May 24-26 in Anchorage that will focus on Alaska’s energy future and the economy.
“Imagine if we get the gas line going and capitalize on renewable prospects. We will drop the cost of energy dramatically here in Alaska,” Dunleavy said.
He listed critical minerals and energy sources that span solar, wind, tidal, geothermal, oil and gas.
Dunleavy said Alaska’s vast untapped natural resources separate it from the Lower 48, including states like California that are facing droughts, wildfires and shortages.
“Energy is within our grasp, renewable energy, and big leaps in food security,” Dunleavy said. “The fact we have more water than any other state than Michigan will be a resource talked about soon compared to western states. The next couple of decades will favor Alaska considerably.”