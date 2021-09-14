Gov. Mike Dunleavy pledged Tuesday evening to send the $1,100 dividend lawmakers adopted to Alaskans.
But the governor said he will call a fourth special session on Oct. 1 to “get the rest of this year’s PFD and to solve the state’s financial problems with a complete fiscal plan.”
The governor had proposed a $2,350 payment and a “50-50 plan” for splitting revenue from the Permanent Fund earnings reserve between dividends and funding state operations. He also wants the Permanent Fund dividend and his 50-50 formula protected in the state Constitution.
But the Legislature instead forwarded the $1,100 dividend to the governor Tuesday as part of the House-approved budget bill adopted by the Senate.
“On one hand, a veto of this half measure would seem appropriate, but at this stage of the game that would aid and abet those that don’t care about individual Alaskans, small businesses and the economy,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “As a result, I will not veto this partial PFD, but will call the Legislature back into session October 1 to get the rest of this year’s PFD and to solve the state’s financial problems with a complete fiscal plan.”