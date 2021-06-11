As the Alaska Goldpanners played their first home game in two years, Growden Park filled with excitement Thursday for the return of not only baseball but the atmosphere surrounding the game. Regardless of the outcome, most individuals were happy to just be sitting in the stands again.
“It’s great. I like sitting out and watching a good baseball game,” said Janis Marcinkowski, who has been watching Fairbanks baseball games for “a long time.” She said she missed going to the games every day last year, however, she added, the silver lining was that “it rained a lot so we really didn’t miss a lot,” she said with a laugh.
The home opener was sponsored by North Haven Communities, a privatized Interior Alaska military housing partner, so the opening ceremony featured color guard personnel. Members of the color guard included four 2-8 Artillery Regiment Soldiers: Sgt. Michael Boerboom, Sgt. Michael Montoya, Spc. Demetrius Owen and PFC Adrian Lopez.
Mary Burnham, community services manager for North Haven Communities, organized the opening ceremony. Burnham explained that North Haven has been sponsoring a Goldpanners game for at least seven years she has been working for them. She said she was excited to hold the ceremony again after a year hiatus.
“I love it. I love doing the event,” Burnham said.
Wearing a sparkly pink dress and Steiger mukluks, Fort Wainwright media and communications officer Eve Baker kicked off the game with the national anthem. Baker has been singing the anthem at sporting events since high school, so when the opportunity arose to perform at the Goldpanners game, she eagerly accepted.
“It was a lot of fun, it was a nice laid back crowd,” Baker said afterward. She added that she wasn’t anxious beforehand because, “I had the soldiers there with me, and that always makes me less nervous.”
Lt. Col. Eugene Palka, who played little league in Fairbanks as a youth, threw the first pitch.
“I’m honored because I used to come to these games about 30 years ago, when I was a little kid,” Palka said. “It’s so nostalgic. It’s kind of like a dream,” he said of throwing a pitch across from where he used to play little league. Palka is excited about Fairbanks and Alaska returning to normal life. “It’s great that they’re opening this back up again. It’s great for the community,” he said.
Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser was honored after the second inning. Preusser was nominated for the award.
“It’s great for the community as a whole to see soldiers recognized within the Fairbanks community,” Preusser said. He has been in Alaska since 2013 and said that a big draw to Interior Alaska is the baseball. “It’s a pretty unique opportunity to be at a game in a place like this.”
Going forward, Preusser is excited to attend more Goldpanners games and to experience normal life once again.
“Just the fact that we’ve come out of the last year and some change of Covid and being able to get back out and see people in person again, it’s an awesome feeling," he said.
