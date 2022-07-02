Golden Valley Electric Association expects an increase of electric vehicles in Interior Alaska, according to a presentation from energy efficiency engineer Evan McArthur.
McArthur highlighted some of GVEA’s near-term strategies at the co-op’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
At a national level, McArthur said electric vehicles are expected to supplant new car sales by 2035 and are estimated to become cheaper than internal combustion engines as early as 2027.
According to Kelly Blue Book, the median cost for an electric vehicle is $56,000; the cheapest model, a 2022 Nissan Leaf, starts at $27,000.
“It’s not just a fad, it’s definitely something we will be seeing in a few years,” McArthur said.
Alaska will lag behind the national trend until specific issues can be addressed, including the state’s rough terrain, harsh winters and battery characteristics, such as a limited range and current lack of charging station infrastructure.
Yet GVEA has planned for the gradual increased use in electric vehicles, including a multi-phase plan.
Breaking barriers
Phase 1, or removing barriers to growth, is nearing completion, McArthur said.
“As this is a new technology, we haven’t really adapted yet so we’re making sure our current systems aren’t a large hurdle that EVs can’t get over,” McArthur said.
Phase 1 included establishing a direct current charger rate designed to remove hesitation for installation at host sites and protect against usage volatility. GVEA has already installed 50-kilowatt fast chargers on Illinois Street in Fairbanks and at the Denali National Park, Mile 214 near Cantwell.
Since their installation in November, the Fairbanks site has seen 583 charging sessions totaling 36,276 minutes. Costs are passed through the consumer at a rate of 20 cents per minute.
“We’re definitely serving a growing need in the community,” McArthur said. “We will continue to do some small upgrades to make it more user-friendly.”
Cantwell’s charging station was installed in August 2021 but has been used less, accruing 197 charging sessions totaling 11,144 charging minutes. The Cantwell site costs 60 cents per charging minute.
The co-op plans to launch an installation guide for at-home chargers and will host an electric vehicle awareness event in August.
Second phase
Phase 2 will be “more about incentivizing upgrades,” and McArthur said the first part of the second phase starts with the installation of a 50-kilowatt charging station in Delta Junction this summer.
“It connects drivers on the Richardson along the link from Fairbanks to Canada,” McArthur said. “I’ve heard stories of people making the drive from the Lower 48 through Canada and it’s a beast.”
He added it provides an additional resource to an underserved area. While the Alaska Energy Authority is developing an electric vehicle corridor from Anchorage to Fairbanks, its focus has been on the Parks Highway in conjunction with utilizing federal funds.
The chargers to be installed in Delta are left over from the Illinois Street project. McArthur said they received the charging units due to shipping delays.
GVEA would supply the chargers to a third party, who would cover installation and some operation costs.
He stressed installing them sooner rather than later “because this is a rapidly evolving technology.” Federal government programs will soon insist on installing newer 150-kilowatt chargers.
Phase 3 will occur when widespread adoption becomes a reality. Beyond Delta Junction, McArthur said GVEA would hold off on installations and focus on incentivizing third-party vendors like hotels or stores to install their own charging stations.
GVEA board member David Messier said the second phase “underscores an important benefit of Golden Valley going after some of those sales” and partners with third-party customers. The success of electric vehicles, he said, depends on the number new charging stations that pop up over the next several years.