When the Fairbanks City Council voted Monday to amend its budget, it rejected in a 2-4 vote an amendment for Golden Heart Plaza summer security.
At past meetings, Festival Fairbanks’ Julie Jones had provided a quote for $47,500 for 16 weeks. That’s a sharp decrease from a $279,000 quote the city received from a private firm for two personnel on a 12-hour shift, Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said 16 weeks would extend a contract to the end of October.
“You don’t need security for the plaza at that point,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth added current efforts are working, and a July 11 work session will provide more time to discuss solutions, including whether to raise the city’s bed tax by a percent.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien, who supported some funding for plaza security, recommended $35,480 for 12 weeks.
Mayor Jim Matherly and Police Chief Ron Dupee had directed police to patrol the area each shift in order to provide an additional presence.
A police service aide option
Cleworth, however, said the city shouldn’t rush the decision and could find alternative solutions.
“I know we have a long-term situation there, but I feel that the way to go is internally,” Cleworth said. That idea, according to Dupee and Cleworth, could take the form of hiring police service aides.
“I think our guys have done a great job of getting down there and keeping things mellow,” Dupee said Monday night. He added a private security guard “will probably deter some things,” but he felt positive about adding one or two police service aides within three weeks.
Asked if a police service aide would go through a short-circuit academy or become a full-time police officer, Dupee answered that’s always a possible option but not necessary.
“But there are some people who want to be involved in the community that don’t want to do the law enforcement side of things,” Dupee said. “A PSA is more of a community service position that could support Community Service Patrol.”
Dupee said a captain’s position was offered to a former Fairbanks police officer who had conducted summer foot patrols in the downtown core and could provide guidance to new police service aides.
The original duties from several years ago included parking enforcement, snow removal and serving court documents, as well as handling minor offenses.
Therrien had concerns that police aides would cost more than a 12-week contract due to potential cost of benefits, insurance and retirement.
While Dupee said he’s unsure of costs, Cleworth said it didn’t have to be exorbitantly expensive.
“PSAs don’t have to be full time,” Cleworth said. “Under the old system we had some part-time people who didn’t accrue all the benefits.”
Councilmember June Rogers said if the police department can hire service aides, the approach would be a good solution.
“This isn’t necessarily a short-term thing; this is a long-term benefit,” Rogers said. She said a now-retired police officer spent years patrolling the downtown core and connecting with individuals.