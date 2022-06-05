With tourist season underway and the Midnight Sun Festival around the corner on June 18, the downtown core is preparing.
But with the summer season also comes a recurring issue of safety and security with some aggressive elements that loiter in or around Golden Heart Plaza.
A recent email circulated by the Downtown Association of Fairbanks to its members included an excerpt from a tour bus guide’s post-trip report that states some of his guests “had a very unpleasant, bordering on unsafe, experience in the proximity of Golden Heart Plaza.”
“I haven’t been able to review in detail with all of my guests their experience, but about 25% of the motorcoach reported having uninvited, uncomfortable and/or confrontational interactions with the homeless population in and around Golden Heart Plaza,” the guide’s report states. He said one small group found themselves blocked on the William Ransom Wood Memorial Pedestrian Bridge by an aggressive individual and received assistance from a Doyon security guard.
“Something will need to be done in Golden Heart Plaza before I will feel comfortable dropping off guests in that location again, which will likely keep me from dropping guests downtown altogether,” the guide’s report states. “I’m sure I’m not the only one, and with the amount of people we drop off in downtown, it makes sense that Fairbanks would want to resolve the situation.”
Security has been a topic of discussion over the years, and has been brought up at several council meetings.
Teal Soden, the city’s director of communications, said the majority of calls Fairbanks Police Department receives related to Golden Heart Plaza area are disturbances (such as fighting) and incapacitated person calls.
“The Fairbanks Police Department is patrolling Golden Heart Plaza when officers are available,” Soden said. They are doing the best they can given their manning and high call volume.”
Like other departments and agencies, FPD currently lacks enough officers but “Chief Dupee has made downtown a priority and directed officers to spend time downtown and in Golden Heart Plaza when they are not on other calls.”
The city’s Emergency Service Patrol, “who picks up incapacitated persons, have also been directed to spend time in the GHP area when they are not busy elsewhere,” Soden said.
The city has been examining other concepts, including potentially installing security cameras in the plaza. The request for proposals remains open through June 17, having been extended twice.
According to the bid documents, the city wants a camera system at the Golden Heart Plaza with the options of camera views of Second Avenue between Cushman Street and Lacey Street. The intent is to cover the entire plaza, including the foot bridge and be controlled remotely by the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center.
Soden said planning discussions are ongoing “regarding the possibility of installing cameras in the GHP area, but there is nothing definitively decided on that front.”
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association, said the concern about aggressive or belligerent people in Golden Heart Plaza has been a longstanding issue.
As an organization that advocates for its members, he said residents should be asking questions about what fully intends to do.
“I think it’s just evidence that the city council can seem unanimous on the subject and want something to be done, but it doesn’t necessarily translate into being done,” van den Berg said.
He added if pressure can be put on the effort, a solution could provide itself.
“The city should find that solution so the industry can have confidence to go downtown,” van den Berg said.
In the meantime, city officials are reminding the public to be cautious in the area.
“We want to remind everyone to stay aware of your surroundings no matter where you are,” Chief Dupee said. “Do not become complacent when it comes to personal safety and if you see something that needs police action, please call us. It’s up to all of us to keep Fairbanks the Golden Heart City.”