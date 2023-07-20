A presumptive candidate for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education signaled his intent to run for Seat E with a Golden Days parade float on Saturday some considered controversial.
Michael Humphrey’s float — a walrus tagged with the name Johnny — won first place in the political category, out of two that were entered into the category. Humphrey told the News-Miner Tuesday he intends to file for Seat E this week. Incumbent school board member Tim Doran has already filed for re-election.
However, the float soon stirred up some concern that it was anti-transgender related to conservative political commentator Matt Walsh’s children’s picture book “Johnny the Walrus.”
Humphrey on Tuesday said he disagreed with the concept that “Johnny the Walrus” has anything to do with gender theory.
“’Johnny the Walrus’ is a cute story about a kid with an active imagination … No gender theory issues are mentioned at all,” Humphrey said by email.
However, he noted that since the topic was raised following the parade “‘Johnny the Walrus’ can be a fun, allegorical way to highlight the incongruence of gender theory.”
Walsh’s book centers around a boy named Johnny “a little boy with a big imagination” who pretends to be anything from a big scary dinosaur, to knight, or playful puppy.
According to the book summary, “when the internet people find out Johnny likes to make-believe, he’s forced to make a decision between the little boy he is and the things he pretends to be — and he’s not allowed to change his mind.”
In December 2021, Amazon told the The Hill’s “Changing America” it had recategorized the book as a political and social commentary from LGBTQ+ category “to better reflect the content.” The Amazon spokesperson told The Hill that while readers might find the book objectionable “it does not violate our guidelines and remains available for sale.”
Walsh had lashed out at the decision on Twitter, calling it a “unconscionable attack on gay rights and a horrific example of homophobia and gay erasure.”
The News-Miner reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska about how it views Walsh’s book, but the organization declined to comment.
Social media reaction
Humphrey’s float drew concern on social media and from Fairbanks residents that the float was considered hateful, some of whom chastised the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the Golden Days parade, for allowing the entry.
Blogger Kuba Grezda noted in a July 15 post on his blog “Kuba’s Corner” that while the walrus float drew a lot of attention, he said it was “symbolizing something pretty gross.”
Grezda blasted Walsh, the author of the book, as “an established grifter adept at punching down and stirring up support through making fun of often imaginary liberal and progressive people and causes.”
“The giant walrus in [Saturday’s] parade (also named Johnny) was a dog whistle, coded political messaging to garner support from a particular group without provoking broad opposition,” Grezda wrote.
Humphrey’s float also garnered support from conservative Alaskans and from Walsh himself, who posted on Facebook his support for Humphrey’s float while criticizing judges because “they accidentally liked Johnny the Walrus” and then “realized after the fact that the float was based on my children’s book, which caused massive meltdowns.”
Since Saturday, Walsh repeatedly criticized the parade’s float judges over their reaction to the float’s meaning, which in return led to harassment from the author’s social media followers. Walsh also provided his endorsement for Humphrey in his race for school board.
The chamber’s board of directors issued a statement Tuesday stating that the Golden Days parade “brings together people from all walks of life, including individuals and groups who hold conflicting viewpoints.”
“All of the entries in the 2023 Golden Days parade conformed with our parade rules, and we encourage anyone who was offended by an entry to have a dialogue with the hosts of that entry,” the Chamber board stated.
The Chamber board stated that parade entries are encouraged to incorporate the annual theme into their float.
“A full list of parade rules are posted on the parade web page. As an inclusive organization, the Chamber does not censor floats as long as there is no nudity or foul language,” the board stated. “The Chamber is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse political candidates.”
Humphrey’s campaign
Humphrey said four of his six children are enrolled in a public charter school and “my highest priority is protecting them the best way I know how.”
“For parents that read the book, it lets them know I want to look out for their kids the same way they do,” Humphrey said. “For parents that were unaware of the book, it’s a great way to create an introduction to this important topic since a single search can acquaint them almost immediately.”
Humphrey’s campaign website states he stands for “protecting children by stopping the spread of radical gender ideology.” The goals also include “Creating opportunities for more parental involvement in school” and “targeted budget control with the goal of smaller class sizes and teacher salaries that keep up with the cost of living.”
Humphrey told the News-Miner Tuesday that his three-pronged motto is defined simply by security, discipline and excellence.
He added he believes children have the right to be secure in their bathrooms, private spaces, sports and “values imparted to them by their parents without facing new values from positions of authority at school.”
For his part, Humphrey said he has had largely positive reactions to the float.
“The story of Johnny the Walrus resonates with parents,” Humphrey said. “If there is any controversy, its existence underscores the fact that gender theory is divisive and doesn’t belong in the classroom.”
“The school board should have discipline in regards to the budget,” Humphrey told the News-Miner. “Getting to the goal of meeting spending targets while reducing class sizes and allowing teacher pay to be highly competitive takes hundreds of tough choices.”
Humphrey added schools should “have discipline in regards to teaching core subjects” and that “efficient use of class time and a rigorous focus on academics will give our students an advantage.”
Humphrey, in a posting on the conservative blog Must Read Alaska, expounded more on some of his campaign goals and what he would bring to the school board. He noted that key areas of concern include targeted budget control and “that nothing is off the table” and there was “no one key item to cut” when it comes to reduced spending and balanced budgets.” He also called radical gender theory entering the classroom a fundamental issue for his campaign.
Gender-affirming health care
The American Medical Association has published, cited and referenced multiple studies conducted over many years that support gender-affirming health care for youth and adults.
The Trevor Project, a national LGBTQ+ advocacy group committed to ending suicide among LGBTQ+ young people, also noted that “LGBTQ+ youth who lived in an accepting community, had access to LGBTQ+-affirming schools, and/or felt high social support from family and friends reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide in the past year.”
The Trevor Project also noted that “58% of LGBTQ youth, including 71% of transgender and nonbinary youth, feel angry about new policies that ban teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ topics in the classroom.”
For any LGBTQ+ youth, transgender and nonbinary youth experiencing a mental health crisis visit www.thetrevorproject.org, or contact the Trevor Project 24/7 crisis counselor by calling: 1-866-488-7386 or texting: 678-678.