Vendors and residents mingled throughout the Carlson Center Saturday afternoon as the Go Winter! Expo returned for the winter season.
The Expo included artists, recreation opportunities, service organizations home improvement companies and winter gear businesses.
Wasilla-based Camper Valley RV, the expo’s title sponsor, brought a range of inventory to the show, with models both inside the Carlson Center and in the parking lot outside. State Senate and House candidates greeted potential voters, while Alaska State Troopers and the Fairbanks Police Department were present to provide information to potential new recruits. Health and fitness businesses were also on hand.
The Expo, now in its 25th year, focuses on winter in Alaska and how to get through it healthy, safely and sanely while having some fun along the way.
Ryan Kedzie, marketing director for Airframes Alaska, said the winter expo reflects the traditional Alaska outdoor spirit regardless of the season.
Kedzie expects a good snow year so and people “should enjoy getting out to play in the powder.”
He noted activities like winter camping, when done properly, still ring with Alaska tradition.
“We’ve seen a big increase in winter recreation over the past few years,” Kedzie said, noting the pandemic pushed people to get away from people.
Of course, enjoying winter recreation or camping means good gear, he said.
“You want to get good gear if you want to enjoy yourselves while staying warm,” he said.
Kedzie said Airframes’ Arctic Oven tents and over tent offerings are good options for those looking to it the backcountry or just a nearby camping trip. The company also offers a lot of pull sleds, including folding haul sleds more suited to people for those who don’t want to carry a full-size sled them.
Ian Zeisel, a Compeau’s sales representative, said this winter should be good for more activity.
“We are shaking off the isolation some felt over past two years,” he said. He also encouraged people to enjoy the days they can get outside.
“A lot of us are stuck inside so much during the winter, so people should get out and enjoy the outdoors during the sunlight we get,” Zeisel said, adding people should recreate safely and responsibly.
He noted power utility sports sleds remain a popular item, as do powered mountain sleds “which are good if you’re looking for fun, or want to blow off steam,” while all-terrain vehicles are useful for winter-time tasks such as pushing snow with a small plow or hauling wood or camping gear.
The Fairbanks Snowmobile Fun Lions Club was recruiting for its upcoming race season, which starts with a practice race in December and goes into full throttle in January. The Lions Club organization holds snowmobile races for kids ages 4 to 17, along with classes and
Kristine Valentine said more participants “means more competition and more fun.”
The Interior Alaska Gun Show is sharing the spotlight with the Expo, with dozens of vendors showcasing everything from pistols and rifles to scopes, holsters and hunting equipment.
The Expo continues today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for children 12 and under). Admission is free to military with identification or for anyone who brings two cans of food for the food bank.
