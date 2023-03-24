A wave of red filled the Westmark Hotel banquet room Friday in full support of women's health.
The annual "Go Red for Women" luncheon and conference is a American Heart Association movement which educates on cardiovascular and heart disease in women, especially younger women and those of color.
This year's theme "Be the Beat" focused on CPR, said Karen Blackburn, business development director for the Alaska American Heart Association.
"We want to make sure that every household has at least one person skilled in CPR," Blackburn said.
The "Go Red For Women" event featured guest speakers who spoke about the need for health checks, a health expo and fund raising opportunities.
Blackburn noted the American Heart Association, which turns 100 in 2024, has made progress on things from life-saving research and medical techniques to community training activities.
"We have moved the needle," Blackburn said. "But we also know the health disparities that exist in rural communities and health impact from the [Covid-19] pandemic will continue well into our second century of work."
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America, according to the American Heart Association. The organization also noted that cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined and yet only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat, while nearly 45% of women 20 years and older live with some form of heart concerns.
Fairbanks residents like Mary Smith told their story and encouraged others to help by providing donations and volunteers.
Since the “Go Red for Women” campaign launched in 2004, it has raised $600 million worldwide to support research, education, advocacy, prevention and awareness programs for women’s heart-related health. More than 19 million interact with the campaign digital platforms annually, and 25,000 women have registered for the Research Goes Red initiative.
Smith said the only way "to move the needle across the country and in states such as Alaska is if we all come together."
Keynote speaker Penny Zenker, a focusologist/motivational speaker, remarked on the need for "resetting," or taking a step back from distractions that keep people in a constant state of stress.
Zenker said habits, such as her self-admitted addiction to her smartphone — causes those constant distractions.
"That's bad for our health and our heart," Zenker said. "In making important life-changing decisions we have to own our distractions as well as our actions."
Zenker said the reset practice she developed helps deal with stress.
"Stress is inevitable but stress that is compounded, that damages our mental and physical health can be avoided with a reset practice," Zenker said. "Step back, get perspective and re-align."
Step back away from the emotion, find other solutions and take the next best steps, she added.
"These three simple steps can help you manage stress, and understand when you do, that we do that in moments with critical choice points," Zenker said.
The 2024 co-chairs for "Go Red For Women," Stephanie Woodard and Jenny Gilberston of PWR House Gym in Fairbanks, stressed the need for continued heart health awareness.
"We all want you to be advocates for change, because change is action," Woodard said. "We want you to be the powerhouse we know you can be so that next year we can be louder and prouder."
