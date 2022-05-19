Beloved Fairbanks icon Glenn Hackney was seriously injured in a motor vehicle collision Wednesday and is in critical condition at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Art Hackney said his father sustained extensive internal organ damage and multiple broken bones.
"Amazing he is still holding on. Doctor said it is just a matter of time before his body gives out," Art Hackney told the News-Miner via text message today. "We just have all family here to say goodbye."
Art Hackney noted that his father's legendary grit and sense of humor were still intact despite the grave nature of his condition.
"Only Glenn Hackney would, in these circumstances, reply 'Never better' when the nurse leaned in to ask how he was doing. He has his two sons and his nephew and his nephew's wife all sitting beside him. He says, 'I have had a wonderful life.'"
Hackney, 98, served in the Alaska Legislature from 1973 to 1980 and is well known for his work with the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and annual participation in Fairbanks' spring Cleanup Day.
Officials have few details about the accident at this time. University Fire confirmed they responded to the intersection of Airport Way and University Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and found two vehicles with front end damage, according to UAF spokeswoman Marmian Grimes. Alaska State Trooper spokesman Austin McDaniel confirmed troopers responded to the scene and said further details would be provided when available.
Art Hackney said he knew little about the crash but was told his father's truck appeared to have been T-boned.
Word of the accident spread quickly on social media as people tried to find out more information about Hackney's condition. RG Hayden posted a comment on the food bank's Facebook page yesterday saying he was at the scene when the accident happened.
"Thankfully Glenn had his seat belt on, and he was conscious, although pretty dazed. He got on the gurney with some assistance, so that was good. My prayers are with him, however, as it was a hard impact and may have been more serious than what we were initially seeing," Hayden posted.
Hayden shared additional information with the News-Miner when reached for comment.
"The passenger door was damaged, but the main impact was probably a bit forward of that, more like the area around the right front tire. The front right wheel was knocked off," Hayden said.
Foodbank CEO Ann Weaver told the News-Miner she'd received numerous phone calls from community members eager to talk about how much Hackney inspired them.
"I've heard so many people say 'He’s been my hero since I was a child.' The food bank has been such a part of Glenn’s life that people are calling just to tell us their Glenn stories. Everybody has a Glenn story — most people have many Glenn stories — and everybody wants to share their photos," Weaver said.
Weaver was hopeful that Hackney would recover but said she knows the odds are against him.
"He's 98, he’s lived a fantastic life and he’s touched a lot of people’s lives. If he’s ready to go home, he has a beautiful home to go to," Weaver said.