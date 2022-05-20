Glenn Hackney, a former state legislator from Fairbanks who was passionate about community and service, has died.
His son, Art, confirmed his father's passing in a text Friday morning to the Daily News-Miner.
"I was holding his hand - my brother was holding his arm - and he took one breath and was gone," Art said in the message.
Glenn was seriously injured in a car accident Wednesday and was admitted to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Art Hackney said his father sustained extensive internal organ damage and multiple broken bones.
Glenn Hackney served in the Alaska Legislature from 1973 to 1980 and was well known for his work with the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and annual participation in Fairbanks’ spring Cleanup Day.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.