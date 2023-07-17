Fairbanks residents donated enough blood Wednesday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to save 100 lives.
The Blood Bank of Alaska’s LIFEmobile was parked at the hospital between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, soliciting donors. Jody Starkey, FMH Blood Bank supervisor, said her department treats patients who need transfusions and they cannot operate without blood donors, adding that the most needed blood types are O+ and O-.
Many donors Wednesday were FMH employees. “Our employees see what a life-saving gift it is,” Starkey said. “Employees are empathetic to the needs of patients at work and in the community.”
FMH employee Kaci Sample, who has A+ blood, said she donates because the blood bank is always in desperate need of it.
“It’s the Alaskan way,” Sample said. She said that giving and helping other people are important to Alaskans.
Erin Mcaulay, a cardiology nurse, said she donates blood because she’s been on the receiving end and wants to give back.
Another FMH employee, nurse Heather Hudson, said it was the convenience of having the LIFEmobile in the hospital parking lot that drew her in. “It saves lives,” Hudson said of donating blood.
Fairbanks Memorial is one of the Blood Bank of Alaska’s partner hospitals. Wes Dahlgren, director of Collections and Recruitment for the Blood Bank, said that 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood and of those people, only 2% donate.
“It’s important for every blood type to donate,” he said. “That blood we collect in Fairbanks makes its way to hospitals in Fairbanks and across the state. People in Fairbanks are saving other people’s lives in Fairbanks.”
The need for a blood transfusions comes from accidents, certain medical conditions, cancer and surgeries. “You never know when you’re going to need blood,” Dahlgren said.
At Wednesday’s drive, the Blood Bank gathered enough blood to save 100 lives after 40 people donated. The Blood Bank of Alaska is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3010 Airport Way.
