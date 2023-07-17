Fairbanks residents donated enough blood Wednesday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to save 100 lives.

The Blood Bank of Alaska’s LIFEmobile was parked at the hospital between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, soliciting donors. Jody Starkey, FMH Blood Bank supervisor, said her department treats patients who need transfusions and they cannot operate without blood donors, adding that the most needed blood types are O+ and O-.

