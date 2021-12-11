Lights, ornaments, hot cider, cookies and a reindeer drew dozens of people to downtown Fairbanks on Saturday night for the 2021 Winter Lights Walk at Griffin Park.
For those who didn’t make it, the trees will remain lighted and decorated through Jan. 9, 2022, according to project coordinator Eric Engman, a recreation specialist with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
About 10 trees, adopted by local businesses that were responsible for decorating them, dripped with holiday spirit as they competed for votes in a decorating contest, aimed at raising money for charity, that ended Saturday.
The trees boast homemade decorations, such as construction-paper garland, traditional decorations, such as bulb ornaments, and nontraditional decorations, such as hand warmers or air-activated heat packs.
Puma the reindeer, accompanied by her handler George Aguiar of Archipelago Farms, added to the festive ambiance.
People attending the walk were the tree judges and also brought donations for Toys for Tots and the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
The winning tree and charity will be announced later this week.
“It’s warm today so we got out,” said Matthew Sherant, who attended with his wife, Carrie, and their daughter.
“It’s really cool,” Carrie Sherant said.
Businesses paid to adopt a tree, and the business that sponsored the winning tree will get to decide which charity receives an estimated $5,000 raised by the borough Parks and Recreation Department and the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, hosts of the walk.
Some of the businesses and organizations that sponsored the event include the Usibelli Coal Mine and Aurora Energy Solutions along with Denali State Bank and Foundation Health Partners.
This was the second year of the Winter Lights Walk since 2019. Engman hopes to expand it and offer more winter activities, such as an ice skating rink, in years to come.